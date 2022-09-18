Read full article on original website
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
WLKY.com
Online town halls focusing on improving Kentucky's foster care system; how to participate
KENTUCKY — A series of online town halls being held this month aim to improve Kentucky's foster care system. The first of four virtual town halls was held on Monday afternoon for residents of Bullitt, Fayette, and Jefferson Counties. Hosted by citizen foster care review boards across the state,...
WLKY.com
Louisville pro golfer's foundation helps feed elementary school children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and PGA Champion Justin Thomas is giving back to the community with his foundation. The Justin Thomas Foundation is helping feed all the students at Camp Taylor Elementary School through the Blessings in a Backpack program. Through the program, every child at Camp Taylor...
WLKY.com
Proposed ordinance would change the way Louisville addresses nuisance properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposedordinance is taking aim at the way nuisance properties are dealt with in the metro. Tackling the city's violent crime has become a top priority for the entire Louisville Metro Council. Now that means taking a look at some of the properties where crimes are repeatedly taking place.
wdrb.com
Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
Wave 3
‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health experts said now is the time to get the latest round of COVID boosters, and some are listening. Norton Healthcare reported Tuesday that 1,200 booster shots have been administered in just three days. The updated omicron booster shots are now available for teens and adults and provide protection against the variant and the original COVID virus.
WLKY.com
Thrilling air show to be a first when BowmanFest returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
WLKY.com
Civil rights leader honored with street naming in Newburg neighborhood
A Louisville woman who spent decades fighting for civil rights and workers' rights was honored today in the Newburg neighborhood. The corner of Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue, where Augusta Thomas spent much of her time, is now named in her honor. Thomas, who grew up with Dr. Martin Luther...
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022
Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
WLKY.com
Churchill Downs' last Downs After Dark of 2022 is this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love watching horse racing under the lights at Churchill Downs, this will be the last weekend to do it this year. In the player above: Major renovations still underway as September Meet starts at Churchill Downs. Downs After Dark returns for its final night...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 9 months in prison for tax fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man will spend nine months in federal prison for hiding more than $1 million from the IRS. Tracy Leonard of Clarksville, Indiana, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Prosecutors say from 2015 to 2019 he hid income from the IRS by cashing 186 business income-related checks at a Clarksville check cashing business.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com
Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
wdrb.com
UofL Health encourages people to look for signs of thyroid cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society reports that there are around 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer each year, with around 2,230 deaths attributed to the cancer. Thyroid cancer is commonly diagnosed at a younger age than most other adult cancers, with women being three times more likely than men to develop the cancer.
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
WLKY.com
Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location
PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Jail Repeatedly Violated Kentucky Jail Standards, Death Reviews Found
Preliminary reviews of Louisville jail deaths by Kentucky’s Department of Corrections found repeated violations of the state’s jail standards, the minimum standards that local correctional facilities in the Commonwealth must maintain. Through Kentucky’s open records law, LEO Weekly obtained findings related to eight of the ten in-custody deaths...
WLKY.com
Bourbon and Beyond wraps up final night pumping millions of dollars into the local economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon and Beyond is wrapping up its fourth and final night after welcoming thousands of people to Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center. One of the co-founders of the event said the festival started in 2017, and this year was unlike any other. “It feels so...
