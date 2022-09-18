Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO