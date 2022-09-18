Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO