ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Thrilling air show to be a first when BowmanFest returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local businesses boosted by large crowds during festivals held in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds were a common sight last weekend in Louisville, benefitting local businesses. Whether it was a return of annual events or neighborhood celebrations, it was a record-breaking weekend for numerous festivals in Louisville. Bourbon and Beyond, Louisville Pride Parade, Gaslight Festival all ran concurrently this weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bourbon & Beyond sets attendance record, announces dates for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville. More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLKY.com

Churchill Downs' last Downs After Dark of 2022 is this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love watching horse racing under the lights at Churchill Downs, this will be the last weekend to do it this year. In the player above: Major renovations still underway as September Meet starts at Churchill Downs. Downs After Dark returns for its final night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville pro golfer's foundation helps feed elementary school children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and PGA Champion Justin Thomas is giving back to the community with his foundation. The Justin Thomas Foundation is helping feed all the students at Camp Taylor Elementary School through the Blessings in a Backpack program. Through the program, every child at Camp Taylor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Cooper
Person
Mike Slaton
WHAS 11

Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. — Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Common on Tuesday. The fast-casual chicken brand is known for scratch-made southern fried and slow-roasted chicken four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket. The location on Meeting Street is the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Commons adds Waldo's Chicken & Beer to the dining scene

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant will open Tuesday in Norton Commons. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look Monday morning at Waldo's Chicken & Beer. Louisville's Endeavor Restaurant Group will open the first full-service Waldo’s Chicken & Beer at 10700 Meeting St. in Prospect. Mark Waldo founded the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Old Louisville#Transgender#Louisville Pride Fest
styleblueprint.com

FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork

Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WLKY.com

Texas Roadhouse releasing cinnamon butter-inspired candle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've ever wished your house smelled like Texas Roadhouse rolls and cinnamon butter, well soon that wish can come true. Texas Roadhouse announced that they would be releasing a "honey cinnamon butter" inspired candle. And obviously, the candle will have the same scent profile as the infamous honey cinnamon butter served up with the restaurant's rolls.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy