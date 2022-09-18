Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel Maven
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Thrilling air show to be a first when BowmanFest returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
WLKY.com
NuLu Fest returns this weekend with food, music, activities after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NuLu Fest returns this Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The 12th annual neighborhood block party will feature bourbon, beer from a dozen local breweries, 30 food vendors and more than 100 vendors. It is happening Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to...
wdrb.com
Local businesses boosted by large crowds during festivals held in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds were a common sight last weekend in Louisville, benefitting local businesses. Whether it was a return of annual events or neighborhood celebrations, it was a record-breaking weekend for numerous festivals in Louisville. Bourbon and Beyond, Louisville Pride Parade, Gaslight Festival all ran concurrently this weekend.
wdrb.com
Bourbon & Beyond sets attendance record, announces dates for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville. More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Field of Screams celebrates 20th year of terrorizing Louisville-area thrill-seekers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Field of Screams will celebrate 20 years of scares this fall as it prepares for thousands of people from across Kentuckiana to brave the haunted corn maze. A short drive from Louisville, the Halloween attraction sits on a 125-acre farm in Brandenburg. It features a two-story...
WLKY.com
Churchill Downs' last Downs After Dark of 2022 is this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love watching horse racing under the lights at Churchill Downs, this will be the last weekend to do it this year. In the player above: Major renovations still underway as September Meet starts at Churchill Downs. Downs After Dark returns for its final night...
WLKY.com
Louisville pro golfer's foundation helps feed elementary school children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and PGA Champion Justin Thomas is giving back to the community with his foundation. The Justin Thomas Foundation is helping feed all the students at Camp Taylor Elementary School through the Blessings in a Backpack program. Through the program, every child at Camp Taylor...
wdrb.com
Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHAS 11
Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WLKY.com
Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. — Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Common on Tuesday. The fast-casual chicken brand is known for scratch-made southern fried and slow-roasted chicken four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket. The location on Meeting Street is the...
wdrb.com
Norton Commons adds Waldo's Chicken & Beer to the dining scene
PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant will open Tuesday in Norton Commons. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look Monday morning at Waldo's Chicken & Beer. Louisville's Endeavor Restaurant Group will open the first full-service Waldo’s Chicken & Beer at 10700 Meeting St. in Prospect. Mark Waldo founded the...
Halloween Events around Louisville
Louisville loves Halloween. There are so many events for kids of all ages and many are free. We even have a Halloween parade!
IN THIS ARTICLE
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Texas Roadhouse releasing cinnamon butter-inspired candle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've ever wished your house smelled like Texas Roadhouse rolls and cinnamon butter, well soon that wish can come true. Texas Roadhouse announced that they would be releasing a "honey cinnamon butter" inspired candle. And obviously, the candle will have the same scent profile as the infamous honey cinnamon butter served up with the restaurant's rolls.
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
Louisville.com
Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
WLKY.com
Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville.
Comments / 0