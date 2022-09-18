ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Elle

Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer

The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
CBS News

Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Daily Beast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
extratv

Meghan Markle & Princess Charlotte Shed Tears at Queen’s Funeral, and Even Shared a Special Moment

It was an emotional day for the royals as they said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. Among those to cry at the Queen’s funeral was Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, who was photographed wiping away a tear outside Westminster Abbey. The Queen’s great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte, 7, also looked visibly upset while standing outside the Abbey with her mother Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George and Meghan.
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Says Her Kids Are “Making New Friends” at Their New School

Royal followers had been anticipating Thursday, September 8 for weeks—the first day of school at Lambrook for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Of course, the trio’s first day of school was overshadowed by something else entirely, something far more grim: the death of Her Majesty, who passed away at her beloved Balmoral that afternoon at 96 years old.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be observing an unwritten Royal protocol

In the video of the "Fab Four" on the roundabout walk on Saturday there was something that was very noticeable. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very affectionate toward one another while William Prince of Wales and Kate Princess of Wales were not. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood close to one another, held hands, and at times touched each other across the back. The free king and his wife seemed to be all business and there is a reason why.
Elle

Why Prince Louis Isn't With Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the Queen's State Funeral

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are 9 and 7, attended their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and even participated in the procession with their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William, their youngest brother Prince Louis wasn't with them. Kate and William chose not to have Louis attend for good reason: At age 4, Louis is a little too young for a royal event this solemn. Although Hello! reported there is no official rule prohibiting children under a certain age to attend, their parents get to decide whether or not they can handle royal events like this one.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
MILAN, IL

