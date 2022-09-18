Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle and Princess Kate Ignore Royal Protocol While Greeting Mourners, Offer Hugs to Crowd
Powerful gestures. Meghan Markle and Princess Kate each offered their sympathies to mourners in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death — and ignored royal protocols while doing so. The Suits alum, 41, and Prince Harry joined Kate, 40, and Prince William for a walkabout around the Windsor...
‘Who on Earth Is Advising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?’ Wonders Royal Family Expert
Meghan Markle is making waves with her new podcast and a new tell-all with The Cut. One royal expert wonders who is monitoring Markle and Prince Harry's comments.
Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family
Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral
Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
In Style
Royal Insiders Say the Firm Has "Lost Trust" in Meghan Markle After Her Podcast and Interviews
Even though many royal fans are excited to get as much of Meghan Markle as possible — and her recent interview with The Cut and new Archetypes podcast are evidence of that — the royal family isn't quite on board. According to sources close to the Firm, the royals are sweating over what Meghan could possibly say next.
Elle
Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer
The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana
Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
These Are Some of the Last Princess Diana Photos Taken Before Her Death
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
Daily Beast
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
Kate Middleton Comforts Crying Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she wept at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
Harper's Bazaar
Prince William and Prince Harry's Step-Siblings Made a Rare Appearance at the Queen's Funeral
Prince William and Prince Harry's step-siblings Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles made a rare appearance with the rest of the royal family during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, September 19. Laura and Tom are Queen Consort Camilla's children, and don't attend too many royal events. Though,...
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Meghan Markle & Princess Charlotte Shed Tears at Queen’s Funeral, and Even Shared a Special Moment
It was an emotional day for the royals as they said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. Among those to cry at the Queen’s funeral was Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, who was photographed wiping away a tear outside Westminster Abbey. The Queen’s great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte, 7, also looked visibly upset while standing outside the Abbey with her mother Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George and Meghan.
Marie Claire
Kate Middleton Says Her Kids Are “Making New Friends” at Their New School
Royal followers had been anticipating Thursday, September 8 for weeks—the first day of school at Lambrook for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Of course, the trio’s first day of school was overshadowed by something else entirely, something far more grim: the death of Her Majesty, who passed away at her beloved Balmoral that afternoon at 96 years old.
Prince Harry’s Relationship With His Family May Be Improving After Queen’s Death
Since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan decided to leave the royal life behind, the relationship between Harry and his family has been strained. He hasn’t really gotten along with his father, now King Charles, or his brother Prince William. However, after Queen Elizabeth’s death, the relationships may be improving.
Prince William and Kate Middleton may be observing an unwritten Royal protocol
In the video of the "Fab Four" on the roundabout walk on Saturday there was something that was very noticeable. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very affectionate toward one another while William Prince of Wales and Kate Princess of Wales were not. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood close to one another, held hands, and at times touched each other across the back. The free king and his wife seemed to be all business and there is a reason why.
Elle
Why Prince Louis Isn't With Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the Queen's State Funeral
While Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are 9 and 7, attended their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and even participated in the procession with their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William, their youngest brother Prince Louis wasn't with them. Kate and William chose not to have Louis attend for good reason: At age 4, Louis is a little too young for a royal event this solemn. Although Hello! reported there is no official rule prohibiting children under a certain age to attend, their parents get to decide whether or not they can handle royal events like this one.
