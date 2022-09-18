ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

How Michigan State’s offense is looking to improve after loss at Washington

EAST LANSING – After Washington took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive of the game, Michigan State had a chance to respond. Facing third-and-1, Payton Thorne took a shotgun snap and turned to his right for a handoff to Jarek Broussard, who went the other way. Thorne, who called it a miscommunication with Broussard, was swamped in the backfield and the Spartans punted.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

TE Daniel Barker is Michigan State’s latest breakout transfer

EAST LANSING – At first, it was Daniel Barker’s mouth that did the talking. “My biggest challenge with him is to get him to be quiet,” Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore said in early August. “If you’ve been around him you know what I’m talking about.”
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football showing absurd depth, balanced production

ANN ARBOR -- Through the season’s first four weeks, players from nine different Big Ten teams have been recognized by the conference’s weekly awards. Six schools have been honored multiple times. A Penn State player has won four different times. As for Michigan, 3-0 with the highest scoring...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Minnesota loses top receiver to injury heading into Michigan State game

Michigan State will hope to get its top wide receiver back from an injury absence this week. Minnesota, meanwhile, will be starting life without its top pass catcher. Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will miss the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury he suffered in his team’s Week 3 game against Colorado, coach P.J. Fleck announced on Monday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker confident Michigan State will clean up mistakes from loss at Washington

SEATTLE – After falling behind 22-0 in the second quarter at Washington, Michigan State finally put together a drive. The Spartans went 75 yards on 15 plays and took 7:02 off the clock. They converted on third-and-6 to kickstart the possession and Payton Thorne picked up 11 yards on a quarterback draw on fourth-and-5 from midfield. Facing fourth-and-3, the offense remained on the field as Thorne threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman and those two connected for a 2-point conversion.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State plummets in national polls after loss at Washington

Michigan State suffered its first loss of the season and plummeted in the polls. The Spartans (2-1), who are coming off a 39-28 defeat at Washington (3-0) on Saturday in Seattle, dropped from No. 11 to unranked in the AP Top 25 and fell 12 spots to No 21 in the Coaches Poll, which were released Sunday afternoon. Michigan State is the first team receiving votes outside the AP Top 25.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Quick starts lift Jonesville volleyball over Springport

SPRINGPORT – Strong play early in each set helped the Jonesville volleyball team pull out a 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 win over Springport in Big 8 play on Tuesday. In all three sets, the Comets were able to take control early and weather the storm as Springport challenged them later in each set.
SPRINGPORT, MI
MLive.com

Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match

Grand Blanc wins against Davison in high school volleyball. Grand Blanc volleyball player Remi Madison (5) spikes the ball while Davison’s players Ryan Garrett (12) and Abigail Latchana (10) jump to block it during a varsity volleyball game at Davison High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Grand Blanc High School won against Davison.Get Photo.
GRAND BLANC, MI

