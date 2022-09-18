Read full article on original website
How Michigan State’s offense is looking to improve after loss at Washington
EAST LANSING – After Washington took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive of the game, Michigan State had a chance to respond. Facing third-and-1, Payton Thorne took a shotgun snap and turned to his right for a handoff to Jarek Broussard, who went the other way. Thorne, who called it a miscommunication with Broussard, was swamped in the backfield and the Spartans punted.
TE Daniel Barker is Michigan State’s latest breakout transfer
EAST LANSING – At first, it was Daniel Barker’s mouth that did the talking. “My biggest challenge with him is to get him to be quiet,” Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore said in early August. “If you’ve been around him you know what I’m talking about.”
Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
Michigan football showing absurd depth, balanced production
ANN ARBOR -- Through the season’s first four weeks, players from nine different Big Ten teams have been recognized by the conference’s weekly awards. Six schools have been honored multiple times. A Penn State player has won four different times. As for Michigan, 3-0 with the highest scoring...
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Taking it personally and a rat trap
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming off the last nonconference game of the season and also its first defeat. The Spartans (2-1) lost 39-28 at Washington (3-0) last week and are heading into the start of Big Ten play. That dropped them from No. 11 in the AP Top 25 to unranked and they fell 12 spots to No. 21 in the Coaches Poll.
Minnesota loses top receiver to injury heading into Michigan State game
Michigan State will hope to get its top wide receiver back from an injury absence this week. Minnesota, meanwhile, will be starting life without its top pass catcher. Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will miss the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury he suffered in his team’s Week 3 game against Colorado, coach P.J. Fleck announced on Monday.
Mel Tucker confident Michigan State will clean up mistakes from loss at Washington
SEATTLE – After falling behind 22-0 in the second quarter at Washington, Michigan State finally put together a drive. The Spartans went 75 yards on 15 plays and took 7:02 off the clock. They converted on third-and-6 to kickstart the possession and Payton Thorne picked up 11 yards on a quarterback draw on fourth-and-5 from midfield. Facing fourth-and-3, the offense remained on the field as Thorne threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman and those two connected for a 2-point conversion.
Michigan State plummets in national polls after loss at Washington
Michigan State suffered its first loss of the season and plummeted in the polls. The Spartans (2-1), who are coming off a 39-28 defeat at Washington (3-0) on Saturday in Seattle, dropped from No. 11 to unranked in the AP Top 25 and fell 12 spots to No 21 in the Coaches Poll, which were released Sunday afternoon. Michigan State is the first team receiving votes outside the AP Top 25.
Mel Tucker calls himself a ‘horse(bleep)’ coach amid Michigan State struggles
EAST LANSING – New season, familiar problem. Michigan State, which ranked last in the nation in passing yards allowed last year, was torched through the air in Saturday’s 39-28 loss at Washington. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards (394 of them through three quarters), four touchdowns and...
One thing Michigan football is not doing has contributed to hot start
ANN ARBOR -- Through their 3-0 start, the Wolverines are doing almost everything at a high level. They’ve scored the most points in the country. They’ve allowed just 17. Their special teams play has been elite. But one thing they’re not doing has also contributed to the hot...
Overheard at Jim Harbaugh’s press conference: A sophomore lineman could redshirt
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 3-0 after drubbing UConn on Saturday in the nonconference finale. Next up for the Wolverines: Big Ten games, starting with Maryland this Saturday. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and a few of his players met with the media on Monday (Sep. 19) to discuss the season so far and what to expect in conference play.
Snap counts, PFF grades: A closer look at Michigan State’s defensive woes vs. Washington
If the first two games of the season served as a warm-up of sorts for Michigan State, Saturday’s game at Washington served as the big test. The Spartans return home with some tough grades. Michigan State fell, 39-28, on a tough night in Seattle in which Washington’s offense moved...
See top Ann Arbor-area performances, cast your vote for Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – This week, MLive has selected eight Ann Arbor-area athletes for readers to choose between for the top performer of the week of Sept. 14-20. Readers will have unlimited voting until midnight on Sunday. The winner will then be announced Monday morning. Coaches are encouraged to nominate...
Poll results: MLive readers select Grand Rapids area’s best football stadium
Greenville’s Legacy Field polled well in 2014 when MLive asked readers to vote on Michigan’s best high school stadium. Legacy Field finished second overall in the voting, and while plenty of state-of-the-art facilities have sprung up in the past eight years, Greenville’s digs are still a fan favorite.
Quick starts lift Jonesville volleyball over Springport
SPRINGPORT – Strong play early in each set helped the Jonesville volleyball team pull out a 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 win over Springport in Big 8 play on Tuesday. In all three sets, the Comets were able to take control early and weather the storm as Springport challenged them later in each set.
Which Ann Arbor-area football teams are trending in right direction after Week 4?
ANN ARBOR – We’re basically halfway through the high school football regular season and there are several Ann Arbor area teams that stand out above the rest. We’ve put together a list of teams that are trending up and we’ve ranked the Top 10 teams in the area as well.
Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match
Grand Blanc wins against Davison in high school volleyball. Grand Blanc volleyball player Remi Madison (5) spikes the ball while Davison’s players Ryan Garrett (12) and Abigail Latchana (10) jump to block it during a varsity volleyball game at Davison High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Grand Blanc High School won against Davison.Get Photo.
