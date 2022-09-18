ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
City
Augusta, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gun found in student's backpack at Marion C. Moore School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack Tuesday at Marion C. Moore School on Outer Loop. A student told a staff member that they had the gun in their backpack, according to a letter sent to parents. The student told authorities they had the gun because they were scared of a "situation outside of school."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Thomas
Person
Martin Luther King
spectrumnews1.com

Officials: Gun violence has killed 16 people in 19 days in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the start of this month, 16 people have been killed in shootings in Jefferson County, including four people last weekend and six people during the previous weekend, according to police. What You Need To Know. Police say 16 people have died in shootings since the...
WLKY.com

Where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are more options where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster vaccine in Louisville. Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare now have the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine available to the public for those who meet criteria. The University of Louisville will also be conducting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thrilling air show to be a first when BowmanFest returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Leader#Newburg#Racism#Va Hospital
JC Phelps

“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022

Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's new downtown sports park now open to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's latest urban sports park is now open to the public. The Louisville Downtown Partnership is offering free play at the Baird Urban Sports Park at 615 West Main Street. Public pickup play is open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'Votercade' rolls through 7 Louisville neighborhoods to promote voter registration ahead of November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of cars traveled around Louisville on Saturday to encourage people to get out and vote. Local Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered up with Simmons College of Kentucky and several other organizations to host a "Votercade" and Rally. They said their goal was to combat voter suppression and promote democracy.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location

PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy