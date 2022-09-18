Read full article on original website
Painesville Harvey flexes defensive muscle to keep Chagrin Falls off the scoreboard
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Painesville Harvey followed in snuffing Chagrin Falls' offense 4-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 20. In recent action on September 10, Chagrin Falls faced off against Aurora and Painesville Harvey took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 15 at Cuyahoga Heights High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Point of emphasis: Ashtabula Lakeside posts stop sign on Painesville Harvey's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Ashtabula Lakeside's 3-0 blanking of Painesville Harvey on September 20 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside...
Halt: Andover Pymatuning Valley refuses to yield to Ashtabula Edgewood
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Andover Pymatuning Valley as it controlled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Ohio girls soccer action on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Andover Pymatuning Valley took...
Halt: Garfield Heights Trinity refuses to yield to Painesville Harvey
Garfield Heights Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Painesville Harvey's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Garfield Heights Trinity High on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Painesville Harvey played in a 2-2...
Wickliffe flexes defensive muscle to keep Cuyahoga Heights off the scoreboard
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Wickliffe as it controlled Cuyahoga Heights' offense 8-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 20. The first half gave Wickliffe a 4-0 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.
Halt: Gates Mills Hawken refuses to yield to Wickliffe
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gates Mills Hawken followed in snuffing Wickliffe's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Independence on September 15 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
Hartville Lake Center Christian barely beats Warren John F. Kennedy
Hartville Lake Center Christian could finally catch its breath after a close call against Warren John F. Kennedy in a 3-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
Clean sheet: Garfield Heights Trinity doesn't allow Orwell Grand Valley a point
No worries, Garfield Heights Trinity's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 3-0 game on September 14, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Gates Mills Hawken tells Gates Mills Gilmour "No Soup For You" in shutout
An electrician would've been needed to get Gates Mills Gilmour on the scoreboard because Gates Mills Hawken wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout on September 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and...
Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat
Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Absolutely nothing: Ravenna Southeast drops a goose egg on Ravenna
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ravenna Southeast followed in snuffing Ravenna's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 6, Ravenna faced off against Mogadore Field and Ravenna Southeast took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Ravenna Southeast High School. For more, click here.
Geneva takes victory lap past Middlefield Cardinal
Geneva showed top form to dominate Middlefield Cardinal during a 12-4 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Geneva took on Chardon on September 15 at Chardon High School. Click here for a recap.
Defensive dominance: Ravenna Southeast stymies Alliance
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Ravenna Southeast's 1-0 blanking of Alliance in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 19. Recently on September 13 , Ravenna Southeast squared off with Rootstown in a soccer game . For...
Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
Wooster deals goose eggs to New Philadelphia in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Wooster as it shut out New Philadelphia 8-0 in Ohio boys soccer on September 20. Recently on September 13 , New Philadelphia squared off with Lexington in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
Cleveland police arrest Rocky River man, accuse him of heaving water bottle at Jimmy Haslam
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Rocky River man has been arrested and accused of throwing a water bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the New York Jets scored on their last possession Sunday. The 51-year-old, who has not been charged in Cleveland Municipal Court, was accused of assault,...
Week 5 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 5 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: His 2-point conversion run gave Kirtland the lead...
Strongsville will pay engineering firm $319,000 to study possible I-71 interchange at Boston Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, no more than $319,342 to perform feasibility and traffic studies for a possible new Interstate 71 interchange at Boston Road in Strongsville and Brunswick. Euthenics will also identify various design options for an I-71/Boston interchange and report...
