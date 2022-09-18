ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

richlandsource.com

Painesville Harvey flexes defensive muscle to keep Chagrin Falls off the scoreboard

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Painesville Harvey followed in snuffing Chagrin Falls' offense 4-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 20. In recent action on September 10, Chagrin Falls faced off against Aurora and Painesville Harvey took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 15 at Cuyahoga Heights High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Andover Pymatuning Valley refuses to yield to Ashtabula Edgewood

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Andover Pymatuning Valley as it controlled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Ohio girls soccer action on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Andover Pymatuning Valley took...
ANDOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Garfield Heights Trinity refuses to yield to Painesville Harvey

Garfield Heights Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Painesville Harvey's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Garfield Heights Trinity High on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Painesville Harvey played in a 2-2...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Gates Mills Hawken refuses to yield to Wickliffe

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gates Mills Hawken followed in snuffing Wickliffe's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Independence on September 15 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
GATES MILLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat

Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Ravenna Southeast drops a goose egg on Ravenna

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ravenna Southeast followed in snuffing Ravenna's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 6, Ravenna faced off against Mogadore Field and Ravenna Southeast took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Ravenna Southeast High School. For more, click here.
RAVENNA, OH
richlandsource.com

Geneva takes victory lap past Middlefield Cardinal

Geneva showed top form to dominate Middlefield Cardinal during a 12-4 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Geneva took on Chardon on September 15 at Chardon High School. Click here for a recap.
GENEVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Defensive dominance: Ravenna Southeast stymies Alliance

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Ravenna Southeast's 1-0 blanking of Alliance in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 19. Recently on September 13 , Ravenna Southeast squared off with Rootstown in a soccer game . For...
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH

