Who are SBLive Sports’ Florida Football Top Performers of Week 4?

Shabby Meassick, Tohopekaliga

The freshman quarterback had himself a day when Tohopekaliga faced off against St. Cloud on Friday night. Meassick completed 23-of-32 passes for 323 yards and six touchdowns in the 47-6 romp. Did I mention that he’s a freshman quarterback? Yeah, that’s impressive if you’re a senior, nonetheless a freshman.

Harrison Orr, Niceville

Niceville needed its signal caller to step up in the worst way when they took on winless Chiles on Friday night. They needed not just his arm, but his legs too. Orr completed 13-of-16 for 155 yards and a touchdown and also added 167 on the ground and three more scores in Niceville’s 28-25 victory. Whoa. Talk about putting the team on your proverbial back.

Trequan Jones, Bartow

It seems like whenever the Bartow Yellow Jackets decide to play on any day that’s not Friday, they tend to win. They also get strong performances from running back Tequan Jones, but this was his best one yet. Jones rushed for 206 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns in Bartow’s 40-21 victory over Ridge Community.

Sincere Edwards, Wekiva

The University of Central Florida is getting themselves a good one. The Knights commit made sure he did everything in his power to put Wekiva in the win column. The defensive tackle notched nine tackles, four sacks and added two tackles for loss in a 25-13 win over West Orange.

Bryce Kazmierczak, Trinity Christian Academy

In a key sequence in this past week’s game between Trinity Christian Academy and Bolles, Kazmierczak came up huge for the Conquerors. The linebacker, who had a dislocated shoulder just two weeks ago, returned to the lineup against the Bulldogs and had a tackle for loss and sack that pushed Bolles out of scoring position. Trinity Christian won 27-14.

Chris Ferrini, Mitchell

There was plenty of noise heading into the Pasco County rivalry between Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch. Ferrini made sure to silence the doubters in a 50-6 rout of the Bulls. The Mitchell quarterback completed 10-of-13 passes for 118 yards and also rushed 11 times for 106 and scored twice.

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot

Sometimes it’s not all statistical when it comes to top performances. Gutsy ones make it on here, too. Smith battled a lingering ankle injury that had him limp off the field multiple times and even be carted to the locker room at halftime. Nonetheless, Smith still threw for 185 yards, added 61 on the ground in the Vikings’ 27-14 win over previously undefeated Gulf Coast.

Tayshaun Balmir, Pasco

Can you be on here back-to-back weeks? When you’re putting up the kind of numbers Balmir is, that answer is yes, Balmir rushed for 278 yards on 22 carries and scored touchdowns in Pasco’s 42-21 win over Hernando.

Will Prichard, Santaluces

When you put up the kind of mind blowing numbers Prichard is, you’re kind of hard to miss. In Santaluces’ 50-6 win over Leonard, Prichard completed 27-of-38 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns. Whoa.

Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee

Not many saw it coming but the Blue Devils did. That’s because they have Rutgers’ commit Jashon Benjamin in the backfield. Benjamin rushed for 235 yards and a score when Pahokee upset Palm Beach Central last week.

