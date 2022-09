Juvenile girl taken to hospital following altercation with another girl 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with another girl this afternoon in Hazelwood.

Police said they found the girl with multiple cuts near Glenwood Avenue just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon. She's expected to be okay.

Police said the other girl is expected to face charges. The investigation is ongoing.