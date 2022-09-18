ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18caa0_0i028pNT00

US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal. (NCD)

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart.

Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV.

Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal, according to police reports.

Spangler is accused of paying for some items in the self-checkout line but not others.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Denver, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#U S Marshal#Wsoc Tv#The Walmart On Highway 73#2022 Walmart#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Orphaned manatees to return to Florida after receiving treatment in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A trio of orphaned manatees is almost ready to return home to Florida after spending more than a year in Ohio. SwimShady, Alby and Manhattan spent the last 18 months receiving rehabilitation at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Manatee Springs, the zoo said in a news release. The zoo has been a part of a program with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership for two decades and has cared for 23 manatees.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road on Sunday, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to Old Wilkesboro Road after hearing reports about a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. At the scene, police said they found 27-year-old...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy