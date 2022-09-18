ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
Daily Mail

Country music star John Michael Montgomery cancels show after tour bus veered off interstate and overturned in Tennessee: Singer left with 'broken ribs and cuts' following crash on the way to his concert

John Michael Montgomery was left injured with 'broken ribs and cuts' after his tour bus veered off road near Jellico, Tennessee, while on his way to his next concert in North Carolina. The 57-year-old country singer behind 1990s hits 'I Love the Way You Love Me and 'Sold' notified fans...
JELLICO, TN
Kentucky State
WTVQ

Plans announced to complete Mountain Parkway expansion

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced plans to finish the final section of the Mountain Parkway expansion project in Eastern Kentucky. Plans are now underway to build 13 additional miles of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County through Floyd County. Since the expansion began in 2014, nearly 32 miles of parkway widening have been complete or are under construction, according to a press release.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
247Sports

Kentucky offers Simon Kenton tackle and North Hardin wide receiver

Kentucky has offered Independence (Ky.) Simon Kenton 2025 offensive tackle Aba Selm (6-foot-4, 293), Starke (Fla.) Bradford 2024 athlete Chalil Cummings (5-foot-11, 186), Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Jake Guarnera (6-foot-3.5, 290), McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy 2024 running back Brandon Hood (5-foot-10, 190), Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst 2024 offensive tackle Andrew Sprague (6-foot-8, 260), Mobile Christian School (Ala.) 2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon (6-foot-3, 211), Nashville (Tenn.) CPA 2024 linebacker Crews Law (6-foot-1, 205), Alcoa (Tenn.) 2025 athlete Eli Owens (6-foot-2, 226), Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Floyd (6-foot-6, 270), Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin 2024 wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr. (5-foot-11, 184), Tampa (Fla.) Catholic 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore (6-foot-3, 190) and Washington (Okla.) 2025 tight end Nate Roberts (6-foot-4, 215).
KENTUCKY STATE

