Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
As fentanyl claims yet another young American life, Kentucky father shares his story
Alan Reed makes a near-daily visit to the grave site of his son Brandon in Richmond, Kentucky. Alan introduced Brandon to fishing when he was a little boy. As adults, it remained a passion they shared. When Alan drove Brandon to an addiction treatment center in Branson, Missouri, they stopped...
Is it Legal to Bury a Dog or Cat in Your Yard in Kentucky & Indiana?
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
Country music star John Michael Montgomery cancels show after tour bus veered off interstate and overturned in Tennessee: Singer left with 'broken ribs and cuts' following crash on the way to his concert
John Michael Montgomery was left injured with 'broken ribs and cuts' after his tour bus veered off road near Jellico, Tennessee, while on his way to his next concert in North Carolina. The 57-year-old country singer behind 1990s hits 'I Love the Way You Love Me and 'Sold' notified fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Plans announced to complete Mountain Parkway expansion
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced plans to finish the final section of the Mountain Parkway expansion project in Eastern Kentucky. Plans are now underway to build 13 additional miles of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County through Floyd County. Since the expansion began in 2014, nearly 32 miles of parkway widening have been complete or are under construction, according to a press release.
25 years after a school shooting shook Kentucky, a scarred community grapples with the shooter's upcoming parole hearing
It was never lost on Missy Jenkins Smith, even at a young age, that she was lucky to be alive.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky offers Simon Kenton tackle and North Hardin wide receiver
Kentucky has offered Independence (Ky.) Simon Kenton 2025 offensive tackle Aba Selm (6-foot-4, 293), Starke (Fla.) Bradford 2024 athlete Chalil Cummings (5-foot-11, 186), Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Jake Guarnera (6-foot-3.5, 290), McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy 2024 running back Brandon Hood (5-foot-10, 190), Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst 2024 offensive tackle Andrew Sprague (6-foot-8, 260), Mobile Christian School (Ala.) 2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon (6-foot-3, 211), Nashville (Tenn.) CPA 2024 linebacker Crews Law (6-foot-1, 205), Alcoa (Tenn.) 2025 athlete Eli Owens (6-foot-2, 226), Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Floyd (6-foot-6, 270), Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin 2024 wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr. (5-foot-11, 184), Tampa (Fla.) Catholic 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore (6-foot-3, 190) and Washington (Okla.) 2025 tight end Nate Roberts (6-foot-4, 215).
Comments / 0