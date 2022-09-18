ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Longtime manager of rapper Ludacris facing murder charges after shooting outside restaurant

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHjob_0i028YZE00

ATLANTA — Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, has been charged with murder and a list of other crimes.

Officials confirmed these charges to WSB-TV, which stem from a June 26 shooting incident outside his Buckhead, Georgia restaurant, Apt4B.

In the June incident, Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting led to the death of 23-year-old Artez Benton. Obafemi and another person were sent to the hospital.

Police said an argument or altercation occurred, and the victims were shot in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Obafemi’s attorney, Gabe Banks, told WSB that Obafemi surrendered to authorities on Sept. 13 and bonded out the same day.

According to jail records, Obafemi is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. WSB was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating near an Auto Zone. At least one K9 officer was also on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

College student spots strange man lurking outside her home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is warning about her experience after police arrested a Peeping Tom suspect for watching her and a friend through a window. The victim, who asked not to be identified, is a college student who was at her home on Morning Dew Place when 53-year-old Pedro Vanegas crept outside her home and spied on her and a friend.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

APD says man shot 7 times outside southwest Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta where a victim was struck seven times. Captain Christian Hunt, with the Atlanta Police Department, said officers responded to the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt. Zion Rd. in southwest Atlanta to a person shot call.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Rapper#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot

A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of Buford, suffering from significant injuries. Boti was transported to the hospital, where she later died.
BUFORD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Zion Logue illustrates importance of scout team for Georgia football: ‘That was the year that molded

Georgia is one of the few in the nation where talented players consistently transfer out of, often leaving the greener pasture of Athens for more playing time elsewhere. Stuck in the middle of two of the best defensive recruiting classes in Georgia history, Zion Logue fit that description; talented enough to play at most Power Five programs across the country. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive lineman stuck around, though, and learned from the SEC’s best over the last three seasons.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia at Missouri kickoff time set

ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Oct. 1, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Missouri in Columbia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised by the SEC Network according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 25-3. ©2022 Cox...
COLUMBIA, MO
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy