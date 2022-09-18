Read full article on original website
Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale
The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge's decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand.The judge earlier this month denied a request from fishermen to stop federal regulators from placing the new restrictions on lobster fishing. The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340.Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Lobstermen's Association said this week they're appealing that decision. Lobstermen have long contended the new rules are based on flawed data and are too punitive to the fishing industry.The fishermen sued the National...
Caught on video: Shark jumps into boat off Maine coast
A large Mako shark shocked the crew of a fishing boat after it leaped onboard off the coast of Maine. The Mako shark was attempting to escape the fishing line when it landed on the boat. Crew and guests were on a shark fishing expedition with Sea Ventures Charters, when...
Enjoy Your Maine Lobster While You Can: Rising Water Temps May Make the Delicacy More Scarce
As summer draws to a close, hopefully you’ve had your fill of Maine lobster—because we’re not sure how much longer you’ll be able to enjoy that delicacy. The Gulf of Maine, which spans from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia, is warming more quickly than 96 percent of the world’s oceans, which will have effects on its lobster population, according to a new report from The Washington Post. In warm temperatures, the cold-weather crustaceans become more vulnerable to disease and less likely to reproduce, and they could move farther north, away from some popular Maine lobstering spots. “Warming ocean waters due to climate...
Seabirds can be the bread crumbs for tracking elusive whales
Humpback whales are hard to tag, but their feathered snacking buddies are another option. Hans Toom from Pixabay Where humpback whales swim, Shearwaters are often not far behind.
