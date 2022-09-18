ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. Easton Oliverson,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

