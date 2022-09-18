Read full article on original website
Related
'Fear gauge' futures close to signaling U.S. stock selling crescendo
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street’s fear gauge are close to sending a signal of growing fear that has sometimes preceded past stock market rebounds. With investors awaiting a consequential Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday afternoon, October VIX futures were trading only 0.20 points lower than November futures, the slimmest margin since mid-June, when the S&P 500 (.SPX) marked a bottom. ,
Sharp rise in demand for flights -- and in fares -- out of Moscow after Putin announces 'partial mobilization'
Travel agency websites in Russia showed a dramatic increase in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians do not require a visa Wednesday, following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
Comments / 0