Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
High School Football Week 4: New Caney, Concordia Lutheran each win in last minute to remain 4-0
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is a hotbed for high school football talent. Just ask the NFL. Newly released data from the league shows Houston tied with Miami for having the most players in the NFL. Both cities have 19. Texas leads all U.S. states with 199 players...
Click2Houston.com
Next Man Up: Deer Park’s McAdams steps up in big-time role to help lead Deer to win
DEER PARK – Every coach will tell you that a “next man up” mentality is key to have within your program. Just be ready to be the next man up. Jacob McAdams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback, was slotted as the backup for the Deer heading into Friday’s meeting with Clear Brook. A chance for the Deer to get off to a 4-0 start for the first time in eight seasons.
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
fox26houston.com
North Forest High School student Making the Grade
He's a four-sport athlete who still has time to put in the work in the classroom, and he has a great GPA to prove it. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Kobe Wright is making the grade at North Forest High School.
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
Pizza Marketplace
PizzaForno expands in Texas
Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
Click2Houston.com
‘America’s stealthy powerhouse’: Houston recognized as one of America’s best cities in 2022
HOUSTON – If, as a Houstonian, you’ve ever claimed to reside in one of the best cities in America, you can now say that is a fact. According to the 2022 Best Cities Report, Houston is one of the best places to live work, invest and visit. Each...
defendernetwork.com
Pastors Rudy & Juanita Rasmus: 30 yrs at St. John’s Downtown
Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus, the dynamic divine duo, who head St. John’s United Methodist Church Downtown (or St. Johns Downtown), were recently showered with appreciation on Sunday, Sept 18, as members past and present gathered to celebrate the couple’s 30th anniversary in ministry. The festivities, which took...
houstoniamag.com
7 Fall Day Trips Far Enough From Houston to Feel Like an Escape
Grab your flannels, jeans, and camera for the ultimate family fall fun in and around Houston. EVERYONE KNOWS TEXAS HAS TWO SEASONS: hot and 50 degrees. If you want to experience autumn, you’ve almost always had to head up past the Red River to catch the full glory of Hallmark movie-esque sweater weather and changing colors.
spacecityweather.com
Houston to sizzle this week, and tracking a new tropical system headed to the Caribbean Sea
Good morning. Houston has one more week of exceptionally hot September weather before the pattern should change, with an increasing likelihood of a decent front pushing into the region. In this post we’ll also discuss the potential for a tropical system to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.
defendernetwork.com
Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’
Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
fox26houston.com
2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
onscene.tv
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston
09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Shelter in place lifted at Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint after police chase ends near campus, police say
HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued for Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint Monday after a police chase ended near the campus, according to officials. Lone Star College Police Chief Paul Willingham tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said, "this is not a drill" and directed students and staff to "shelter in place."
