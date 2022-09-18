ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Next Man Up: Deer Park’s McAdams steps up in big-time role to help lead Deer to win

DEER PARK – Every coach will tell you that a “next man up” mentality is key to have within your program. Just be ready to be the next man up. Jacob McAdams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback, was slotted as the backup for the Deer heading into Friday’s meeting with Clear Brook. A chance for the Deer to get off to a 4-0 start for the first time in eight seasons.
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
North Forest High School student Making the Grade

He's a four-sport athlete who still has time to put in the work in the classroom, and he has a great GPA to prove it. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Kobe Wright is making the grade at North Forest High School.
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
PizzaForno expands in Texas

Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire

The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
Pastors Rudy & Juanita Rasmus: 30 yrs at St. John’s Downtown

Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus, the dynamic divine duo, who head St. John’s United Methodist Church Downtown (or St. Johns Downtown), were recently showered with appreciation on Sunday, Sept 18, as members past and present gathered to celebrate the couple’s 30th anniversary in ministry. The festivities, which took...
7 Fall Day Trips Far Enough From Houston to Feel Like an Escape

Grab your flannels, jeans, and camera for the ultimate family fall fun in and around Houston. EVERYONE KNOWS TEXAS HAS TWO SEASONS: hot and 50 degrees. If you want to experience autumn, you’ve almost always had to head up past the Red River to catch the full glory of Hallmark movie-esque sweater weather and changing colors.
Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’

Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac

In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston

09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
