Read full article on original website
Related
odusports.com
Minium: ODU hosts First Sun Belt Contests This Week, Including Football Game Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. – More than two months after joining the Sun Belt Conference, Old Dominion hosts its first conference home games this week. And while Saturday's football game with Arkansas State will draw the most attention, it's one of just five Sun Belt home games or matches. Every contest...
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Blasts VCU 4-1 Behind Quick Start
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tristan Jenkins scored two goals and Jonas Schmalbach added one and three assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team blasted VCU 4-1 on Tuesday night at Sports Backers Stadium. "We were very efficient in front of the goal in the first half and managed the game...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
WJCL
Hurricane Fiona now a major hurricane latest track
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine today with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather is in the forecast for much of the workweek but hot....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
Location for Walker, Warnock debate in Savannah announced
Savannah's District Live at Plant Riverside music venue will be the site for the Georgia Senatorial Debate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker.
wtoc.com
Cold front arrives on Thursday!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dry weather continues with highs in the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon. The evening will also be pleasant, with 70s returning shortly after sunset. Wednesday Tybee Tides: 6.9′ 5:23AM I 2.0′ 11:31AM I 8.1′ 5:44PM. Wednesday Beach forecast: There will be a chance for patchy...
MetalSucks
Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
RELATED PEOPLE
Construction of 536 new homes approved by City Council
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. The council approved three new developments in the city of Statesboro that will add 536 new homes into the city. They include 396 new townhouses and 140 single family homes. More information and details on these new homes are included in the story below.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Poor Georgia schools and students deserve higher funding, say Chatham County educators, parents, and students
“The circumstances a child is born into should not dictate his or her chances of success.” These were the pleas of Denise Grabowski, a member of the Savannah/Chatham Board of Education, to a state Senate study committee last Friday. The study is being conducted to find new ways to update Georgia’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula, which dictates how areas receive funding for education. The current QBE formula was established in the 80s.
Main road in Richmond Hill set to shut down for improvements
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, Sept. 26, a portion of Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill will close for improvements. The decision to shut down the road was made in part by CSX railroad to allow upgrades to be made to the railroad crossing. Businesses along the busy roadway said they were not notified […]
wtoc.com
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
thegeorgeanne.com
The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah
Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
WJCL
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore from the Savannah River
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered Tuesday in the Savannah River. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, investigators responded around 8 a.m. after a report of human remains that had washed ashore on Jones Island, just over the South Carolina state line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklet’s ‘Ghost Road’ comes to life on the big screen Friday
The Legend of the Ghost Road comes to life on the big screen in Statesboro on Friday, September 23rd in downtown Statesboro. The film will focus on an old Brooklet legend of the same name. Nightly wanderers of the road have claimed to see strange lights during their travels and...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
WJCL
Police in Savannah shut down interstate ramp following afternoon crash
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 4:25 p.m.: The ramp has reopened. Initial report: Police in Savannah have shut down the ramp to I-16 from I-516 after a vehicle went off the road Monday afternoon. Savannah Police say the ramp closure in Garden City will...
New ambulance, radios and land bank appointments approved at Bulloch County Commission meeting
Commissioner Timmy Rushing, Vice Chair, presided over the Bulloch County Commission regular bi-monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. Commision Chair Roy Thompson was not in attendance. It was a rare absence for Chairman Thompson. Even though there were no zoning issues presented to the commissioners during the...
Comments / 0