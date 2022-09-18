ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

odusports.com

Men's Soccer Blasts VCU 4-1 Behind Quick Start

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tristan Jenkins scored two goals and Jonas Schmalbach added one and three assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team blasted VCU 4-1 on Tuesday night at Sports Backers Stadium. "We were very efficient in front of the goal in the first half and managed the game...
RICHMOND, VA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Hurricane Fiona now a major hurricane latest track

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine today with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather is in the forecast for much of the workweek but hot....
SAVANNAH, GA
Norfolk, VA
fox5atlanta.com

Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Cold front arrives on Thursday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dry weather continues with highs in the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon. The evening will also be pleasant, with 70s returning shortly after sunset. Wednesday Tybee Tides: 6.9′ 5:23AM I 2.0′ 11:31AM I 8.1′ 5:44PM. Wednesday Beach forecast: There will be a chance for patchy...
SAVANNAH, GA
MetalSucks

Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Construction of 536 new homes approved by City Council

The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. The council approved three new developments in the city of Statesboro that will add 536 new homes into the city. They include 396 new townhouses and 140 single family homes. More information and details on these new homes are included in the story below.
STATESBORO, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Poor Georgia schools and students deserve higher funding, say Chatham County educators, parents, and students

“The circumstances a child is born into should not dictate his or her chances of success.” These were the pleas of Denise Grabowski, a member of the Savannah/Chatham Board of Education, to a state Senate study committee last Friday. The study is being conducted to find new ways to update Georgia’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula, which dictates how areas receive funding for education. The current QBE formula was established in the 80s.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Body found in pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah

Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
SAVANNAH, GA

