Hampton, VA

Live Music at Peninsula Town Center

Peninsula Town Center is bringing live music back to Town Square this fall featuring two local favorites. September 20 Slapnation will perform from 6-9PM. Concerts are free. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music!
Barktoberfest Returns To Downtown Hampton October 8

HAMPTON—Millpoint Park in Downtown Hampton will be brimming with dog owners, dog enthusiasts, vendors, and a beer garden on Saturday, October 8, when the Peninsula SPCA’s beloved Barktoberfest is back for in-person fun and activities. Doors will open at 11:30am and the event is scheduled to run from...
Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses

JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency

Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022. The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG. More from VIBE.comPharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC CollaborationKelis Responds To Beyonce Removing "Milkshake" SampleBeyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From 'Renaissance' Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over...
Williamsburg Chef To Compete On Hell’s Kitchen

WILLIAMSBURG-One of the Historic Triangle’s chefs will soon be adding “reality TV personality” to her resume. Casa Pearl in Greater Williamsburg recently announced that one of its chefs will be a contestant on Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Want to read the rest of...
Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?

Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, …. Amos Arroyo convicted of double murder in Newport …. US Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns to Hampton Roads. Man sentenced to 69 months for autopsy fraud scheme. Cory Bigsby due in court for Tuesday hearing. Police: Student had gun at Lakeland High...
Sentara Healthcare Launches Three Programs Through Its New Model of Care

Sentara Healthcare has launched the first three programs of its new model of care, Sentara Community Care. Two Sentara Community Care centers have begun offering services in Norfolk, one inside the Union Mission homeless residential facility, and a second in the medically underserved Berkley neighborhood. Its third program, the Sentara Mobile Care bus, is servicing the entire Hampton Roads region.
Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing

A flight from Norfolk to Reagan National Airport had to return for an emergency landing this morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3f23l1O. Convicted felon from NC sentenced to more than 19 …. 6 residents, including 4 kids, displaced following …. Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man. Left homeless after building...
