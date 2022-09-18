Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
hampton.gov
Live Music at Peninsula Town Center
Peninsula Town Center is bringing live music back to Town Square this fall featuring two local favorites. September 20 Slapnation will perform from 6-9PM. Concerts are free. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music!
peninsulachronicle.com
Barktoberfest Returns To Downtown Hampton October 8
HAMPTON—Millpoint Park in Downtown Hampton will be brimming with dog owners, dog enthusiasts, vendors, and a beer garden on Saturday, October 8, when the Peninsula SPCA’s beloved Barktoberfest is back for in-person fun and activities. Doors will open at 11:30am and the event is scheduled to run from...
Free rides to shop for Norfolk residents affected by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s new help for Norfolk residents impacted by the Family Dollar fire on Church Street. “They are our friends," said Philip Inabinette with The Garden of Hope. "They are our neighbors. They are our community.”. Many in the St. Paul’s Area still need help getting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, missing kayaker recovered Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
WAVY News 10
Suffolk community rallying against ‘Port 460’ project ahead of council meeting
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk community are rallying Wednesday at City Hall in opposition to the city’s approval of the “Port 460” project. The rally at 5 p.m. begins an hour before the council meeting. The project would build warehouses used for logistics...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses
JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Burrito could be next Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
There have been no high-profile violent incidents at California Burrito along Norfolk's Granby Street, but still the City of Norfolk is recommending its permit that allows it to operate like a nightclub be revoked.
Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency
Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022. The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG. More from VIBE.comPharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC CollaborationKelis Responds To Beyonce Removing "Milkshake" SampleBeyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From 'Renaissance' Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over...
EXCLUSIVE: Removal of derelict boat from Elizabeth River begins
10 On Your Side's Andy Fox has been reporting on the efforts of Mike Provost with Vessel Disposal & Refuse Foundation to get abandoned vessels removed from Virginia Beach waterways. Now, he's getting one removed on the Elizabeth River, on the Portsmouth side.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Chef To Compete On Hell’s Kitchen
WILLIAMSBURG-One of the Historic Triangle’s chefs will soon be adding “reality TV personality” to her resume. Casa Pearl in Greater Williamsburg recently announced that one of its chefs will be a contestant on Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Want to read the rest of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Va. Beach considers a cannabis task force before retail pot sales roll out
Recreational marijuana is now legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024. One Virginia Beach group is pushing to create a cannabis task force.
WAVY News 10
Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, …. Amos Arroyo convicted of double murder in Newport …. US Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns to Hampton Roads. Man sentenced to 69 months for autopsy fraud scheme. Cory Bigsby due in court for Tuesday hearing. Police: Student had gun at Lakeland High...
Virginia Zoo celebrates birth of new Masai giraffe, Tisa
Virginia Zoo Keepers welcomed Tisa, a newborn Masai female giraffe calf, on September 9. At birth, she weighed 122.5 pounds, and stood 6’ tall.
WAVY News 10
Water issue fixed in Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Water is out Wednesday in the Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County. The county says “the proper authorities have been notified of the situation,” but there’s no timetable at the moment for when repairs will be finished in the area.
peninsulachronicle.com
Sentara Healthcare Launches Three Programs Through Its New Model of Care
Sentara Healthcare has launched the first three programs of its new model of care, Sentara Community Care. Two Sentara Community Care centers have begun offering services in Norfolk, one inside the Union Mission homeless residential facility, and a second in the medically underserved Berkley neighborhood. Its third program, the Sentara Mobile Care bus, is servicing the entire Hampton Roads region.
WAVY News 10
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. The Navy...
WAVY News 10
Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing
A flight from Norfolk to Reagan National Airport had to return for an emergency landing this morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3f23l1O. Convicted felon from NC sentenced to more than 19 …. 6 residents, including 4 kids, displaced following …. Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man. Left homeless after building...
Comments / 0