Virginia Beach man leads multi-city police pursuit while driving stolen public works vehicle
A man from Virginia Beach was arrested in Currituck after leading officers and deputies in a police pursuit while driving a stolen public works vehicle.
Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer Road in Norfolk
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, missing kayaker recovered Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
Toll relief for Downtown, Midtown tunnels expanding to all in Hampton Roads making less than 50K
Starting November 2022, those making less than $50,000 and living anywhere in Hampton Roads would be eligible to apply for relief.
ODU Police seeking suspects after bookstore doors destroyed
ODU Police are seeking the community's help in identifying individuals who they say were involved in an incident that resulted in multiple door and window panels at the university's bookstore being destroyed.
Official: Car that hit Suffolk school bus ran stop sign
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Kenyon Road, at the entrance to Lakeland High School.
Crash involving school bus in Suffolk Monday morning
Norfolk woman gets 10 years for using NJ resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
Details emerge after Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man
Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU student’s killing still on the run; attorney pleads to turn himself in
Vanishment is the act of suddenly disappearing, and that’s exactly what 29-year-old Rashad Dooley seems to have done after a jury was to come back with a verdict in the Christopher Cummings murder case.
Three Virginia Army bases are getting new names
The final decision on the recommendations for the new names of three U.S. Army bases — Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill — in Virginia has been announced.
Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. No suspect information or other details in the case have...
Body recovered near James River Bridge
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title
Brittany Neely will go on to compete for Ms. Full-Figured USA in Atlanta in November.
Hampton Roads schools received false shooting threats, police say
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported...
Flight from Norfolk makes emergency landing
Man convicted in 2017 Newport News double murder
A jury found Amos Arroyo guilty on all charges connected to a domestic double murder in Newport News.
