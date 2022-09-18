Read full article on original website
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. “Good afternoon. Kind of going back to Saturday, reviewing the film, I really thought we had a good week of preparation and talking to the leaders and the captains yesterday they thought that as well. Obviously, there's always a few things that you wish you can do a little bit better Monday through Friday, but the bottom line was we didn't execute well enough really in all three phases. Starting with the defense, we played really good at times on defense. In that game we needed to play great. You're going to get into low scoring games, you're going to get into high scoring games, you've got to find a way to stop them at a critical time. They beat us on explosive plays, and unfortunately for us, some of their explosive plays were on their scoring drives. A little bit of that was probably our inability to tackle a few times and lose the cup as well as their quarterback makes some big-time plays and give him credit. Offensively, it's pretty simple – we didn't execute on third and fourth down. We had plays there, and whether it was a miss block or whether it was a misread, just not seeing whatever it was, the field, not seeing where the defenders were, what the pre-snap look was and also that changed post-snap. We didn't execute and you're not going to win any games doing what we did on third and fourth down. Then probably the area that we need to excel the most in his special teams. I think we've got really good punt and kick returners, and we didn't give them an opportunity. So, part of that is them doing a good job of kicking it out of the endzone and us doing a better job of winning at the line of scrimmage on punt return to give Phillip (Brooks) a chance, and we didn't do those things. So, that phase we have to win. I appreciate our guys yesterday. If you'd ask our key special teams guys, they would have said, ‘Coach we lost that phase because we typically win that phase. So, an even matchup is a loss for us.’ So, those are the things that we need to shore up this week. It is not panic time because we're only three games into it, but we know it's a time for us that we have to improve in all areas. So, I'm excited to see how the guys respond to adversity. We talked about the adversity that we're facing and have faced it before, and these guys need to attack it. We've got the right leadership, the right guys in the locker room to get it done. We’ve just got to get better and continue to improve.”
Chris Klieman explains why there is no quarterback controversy at Kansas State ... yet
Kansas State needs more from Adrian Martinez, but Chris Klieman isn’t considering a change at QB. At least not yet.
Kansas State Football: Death By 1000 Mistakes
Folks, I’m sorry. I’m shocked by how poorly the Kansas State offense performed on Saturday. I’ll look at the passing game tomorrow, because it was a mess, but that shouldn’t have mattered against Tulane. K-State should have been able to bully Tulane in the run game to the point where (another) poor passing performance shouldn’t have mattered.
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Five things to know about Big 12 opener
Everything you need to know about Kansas State’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma.
Morning Kickoff Set for K-State’s Game vs. Texas Tech
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech on October 1 will kick at 11 a.m., and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will mark the third time this season the Wildcats will play on the streaming platform.
Cats get no votes, Kansas gets a bunch
To the surprise of absolutely nobody at all, Kansas State has completely fallen off every AP and Coaches’ poll ballot after the week three slate and their agonizing 17-10 loss to Tulane yesterday. The pollsters have completely lost their minds, however. Not for leaving K-State off; dear lord no,...
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
Dismissal of tenured faculty at Emporia State sparks questions
The firings followed a framework for the workforce management approval to the Kansas Board of Regents. Wednesday, KBOR gave the university the go-ahead to terminate tenured faculty.
2 from Junction City among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Goodyear blimp flying over Topeka. A viewer spotted the iconic aircraft Monday afternoon on the ground at Forbes Field. On the official Goodyear blimp Twitter account, the company said the blimp was headed to...
Man hospitalized after SUV strikes a moped in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2007 a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Kiara Islam, 18, of Manhattan turned onto Old Claflin Road and struck a 2021 Genuine moped driven by Hunter Chambers, 19, of Round Rock, Texas who was southbound on N. Manhattan Avenue.
KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A 69-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a school bus. The accident happened around 7:03 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln in Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the school bus driver was traveling eastbound on Lincoln...
Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
N. Kansas Ave., Fairchild closure extends after more damage found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The closure of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. will be more extensive than originally thought after more damage was found during a water line repair. The City of Topeka says as the site of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. is evaluated, staff has found a need to close a slightly larger area than originally planned. It said, now, southbound N Kansas Ave. at Fairchild will completely close. It said NW Fairchild will also completely close at N Kansas Ave. on the west leg.
AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday
USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
