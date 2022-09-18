ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judson, IN

Saint Francis rolls over Judson in home opener

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis continued the 25th season of Cougars football with a 51-19 win over Judson in the team’s home opener on Saturday.

After Jack James knocked through a pair of field goals, lead tailback Cam Peterson finally got the Cougars in the endzone with a 25-yard catch and run in the first quarter. Peterson accumulated 248 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on Saturday.

Former Eastside High School standout Laban Davis also made his presence felt in the team’s home opener. The freshman scored his first collegiate touchdown, tallying 54 yards on three catches.

Quarterback Heath Simmons was also efficient through the air, completing 23-of-34 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Saint Francis kicks off MSFA conference play next Saturday, hosting Saint Xavier at 6 p.m.

2 Minute Drill: Bluffton’s Brent Kunkel

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Parlor City is no joke when it comes to football, and Brent Kunkel and the Tigers proved that this past Friday with a 34-7 win over Jay County. Before the game we mic’d up coach in the locker room for the week five Highlight Zone “Two Minute Drill!”
Horizon League hoops championships staying in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – The Horizon League and the Indiana State Fair Commission announced on Tuesday an extension of their partnership that will keep Indianapolis and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum as the home of the Horizon League Basketball Championships. The partnership has been extended through 2026. “This is an exciting day for the Horizon League as we […]
