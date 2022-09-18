ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Blackhawk Christian on winning streak after topping Dugger Union

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian’s new 8-man football team continues to find their groove after a 51-14 win over Dugger Union.

The Braves scored early and often, with Isaac Alexander and Victor Hoya scoring on the first two drives. Saturday’s win also improves Blackhawk Christian’s record to 3-1.

Blackhawk Christian remains home next week when the Braves host Waldron. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

WANE 15

WANE 15

