We were joined in the mix studio by Cleveland State’s president Dr. Ty Stone. She shared her experience of being in the Cleveland Community over the first 80 days as the new College President. They also discussed the potential growth of the new Health and Science building and other programs that are showing major growth in the past year. Learn more about Cleveland State online at http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO