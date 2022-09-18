Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat
Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe flexes defensive muscle to keep Cuyahoga Heights off the scoreboard
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Wickliffe as it controlled Cuyahoga Heights' offense 8-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 20. The first half gave Wickliffe a 4-0 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.
richlandsource.com
Painesville Harvey flexes defensive muscle to keep Chagrin Falls off the scoreboard
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Painesville Harvey followed in snuffing Chagrin Falls' offense 4-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 20. In recent action on September 10, Chagrin Falls faced off against Aurora and Painesville Harvey took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 15 at Cuyahoga Heights High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Halt: Andover Pymatuning Valley refuses to yield to Ashtabula Edgewood
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Andover Pymatuning Valley as it controlled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Ohio girls soccer action on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Andover Pymatuning Valley took...
richlandsource.com
Hartville Lake Center Christian barely beats Warren John F. Kennedy
Hartville Lake Center Christian could finally catch its breath after a close call against Warren John F. Kennedy in a 3-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Garfield Heights Trinity refuses to yield to Painesville Harvey
Garfield Heights Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Painesville Harvey's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Garfield Heights Trinity High on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Painesville Harvey played in a 2-2...
Week 5 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 5 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: His 2-point conversion run gave Kirtland the lead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Ashtabula Lakeside posts stop sign on Painesville Harvey's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Ashtabula Lakeside's 3-0 blanking of Painesville Harvey on September 20 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside...
richlandsource.com
Halt: Gates Mills Hawken refuses to yield to Wickliffe
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gates Mills Hawken followed in snuffing Wickliffe's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Independence on September 15 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wooster deals goose eggs to New Philadelphia in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Wooster as it shut out New Philadelphia 8-0 in Ohio boys soccer on September 20. Recently on September 13 , New Philadelphia squared off with Lexington in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Ravenna Southeast drops a goose egg on Ravenna
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ravenna Southeast followed in snuffing Ravenna's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 6, Ravenna faced off against Mogadore Field and Ravenna Southeast took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Ravenna Southeast High School. For more, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Geneva takes victory lap past Middlefield Cardinal
Geneva showed top form to dominate Middlefield Cardinal during a 12-4 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Geneva took on Chardon on September 15 at Chardon High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Garfield Heights Trinity doesn't allow Orwell Grand Valley a point
No worries, Garfield Heights Trinity's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 3-0 game on September 14, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
mymix1041.com
Dr. Ty Stone – New President of Cleveland State CC
We were joined in the mix studio by Cleveland State’s president Dr. Ty Stone. She shared her experience of being in the Cleveland Community over the first 80 days as the new College President. They also discussed the potential growth of the new Health and Science building and other programs that are showing major growth in the past year. Learn more about Cleveland State online at http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/
Cleveland police arrest Rocky River man, accuse him of heaving water bottle at Jimmy Haslam
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Rocky River man has been arrested and accused of throwing a water bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the New York Jets scored on their last possession Sunday. The 51-year-old, who has not been charged in Cleveland Municipal Court, was accused of assault,...
richlandsource.com
Finnick James Campbell
Finnick James Campbell was born Friday, September 16, 2022, in Akron, Ohio, and entered the arms of the angels shortly thereafter. Although only here for a short time, he was deeply loved. To plant a tree in memory of Finnick Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Cleveland Jewish News
City of Cleveland seeks to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course
The city of Cleveland is seeking to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course, which borders the cities of Beachwood and Shaker Heights. The city announced Sept. 15 that it is accepting request for proposals for a vendor to lease, revitalize and manage operations of the course at 3550 S. Green Road.
chuh.org
Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame
Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland high school placed on lockdown after threatening text
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning out “of an abundance of caution”, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland said. Cleveland Central Catholic High School is located in the 6500 block of Baxter Ave. in the city’s Slavic...
Comments / 0