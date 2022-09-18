ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat

Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Painesville Harvey flexes defensive muscle to keep Chagrin Falls off the scoreboard

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Painesville Harvey followed in snuffing Chagrin Falls' offense 4-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 20. In recent action on September 10, Chagrin Falls faced off against Aurora and Painesville Harvey took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 15 at Cuyahoga Heights High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Andover Pymatuning Valley refuses to yield to Ashtabula Edgewood

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Andover Pymatuning Valley as it controlled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Ohio girls soccer action on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Andover Pymatuning Valley took...
ANDOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Garfield Heights Trinity refuses to yield to Painesville Harvey

Garfield Heights Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Painesville Harvey's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Garfield Heights Trinity High on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Painesville Harvey played in a 2-2...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Gates Mills Hawken refuses to yield to Wickliffe

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gates Mills Hawken followed in snuffing Wickliffe's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Independence on September 15 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
GATES MILLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Ravenna Southeast drops a goose egg on Ravenna

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ravenna Southeast followed in snuffing Ravenna's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 6, Ravenna faced off against Mogadore Field and Ravenna Southeast took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Ravenna Southeast High School. For more, click here.
RAVENNA, OH
richlandsource.com

Geneva takes victory lap past Middlefield Cardinal

Geneva showed top form to dominate Middlefield Cardinal during a 12-4 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Geneva took on Chardon on September 15 at Chardon High School. Click here for a recap.
GENEVA, OH
mymix1041.com

Dr. Ty Stone – New President of Cleveland State CC

We were joined in the mix studio by Cleveland State’s president Dr. Ty Stone. She shared her experience of being in the Cleveland Community over the first 80 days as the new College President. They also discussed the potential growth of the new Health and Science building and other programs that are showing major growth in the past year. Learn more about Cleveland State online at http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Finnick James Campbell

Finnick James Campbell was born Friday, September 16, 2022, in Akron, Ohio, and entered the arms of the angels shortly thereafter. Although only here for a short time, he was deeply loved. To plant a tree in memory of Finnick Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

City of Cleveland seeks to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course

The city of Cleveland is seeking to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course, which borders the cities of Beachwood and Shaker Heights. The city announced Sept. 15 that it is accepting request for proposals for a vendor to lease, revitalize and manage operations of the course at 3550 S. Green Road.
CLEVELAND, OH
chuh.org

Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame

Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland high school placed on lockdown after threatening text

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning out “of an abundance of caution”, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland said. Cleveland Central Catholic High School is located in the 6500 block of Baxter Ave. in the city’s Slavic...

