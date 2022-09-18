ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media reacts to LSU's big win vs. Mississippi State in SEC opener

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tigers got a crucial division win to kick off SEC play on Saturday night, defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Baton Rouge as a home underdog.

LSU looked a bit sluggish offensively in the first half, but it got things going in the second half, outgaining the Bulldogs 271-105 in the final 30 minutes. It also outscored MSU 24-3 in the second half thanks to a 21-point first quarter.

It wasn’t pretty at times, and there are still aspects of the performance to clean up, but it seems this team has taken several steps forward since its one-point loss to Florida State in New Orleans in Week 1.

With Brian Kelly getting the W in his first SEC matchup, here’s how the internet responded.

