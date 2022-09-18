PHOTOS: LSU defeats Mississippi State in Brian Kelly's first SEC contest

The Tigers took a big step in the first season under coach Brian Kelly on Saturday night, defeating Mississippi State in Kelly’s SEC coaching debut 31-16. That moved the Tigers to 2-1 (1-0 SEC) on the season.

It was a masterful defensive performance against quarterback Will Rogers and the Bulldogs’ air-raid offense, while the offense had its ups and downs but mostly took care of the ball and avoided crucial mistakes.

With this win as a home underdog, LSU will prepare to host New Mexico next week in what should be a tuneup game before it hits the road to take on Auburn on Oct. 1.

Here were the best photos from the victory.