PHOTOS: LSU defeats Mississippi State in Brian Kelly's first SEC contest

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHUVL_0i021sH700

The Tigers took a big step in the first season under coach Brian Kelly on Saturday night, defeating Mississippi State in Kelly’s SEC coaching debut 31-16. That moved the Tigers to 2-1 (1-0 SEC) on the season.

It was a masterful defensive performance against quarterback Will Rogers and the Bulldogs’ air-raid offense, while the offense had its ups and downs but mostly took care of the ball and avoided crucial mistakes.

With this win as a home underdog, LSU will prepare to host New Mexico next week in what should be a tuneup game before it hits the road to take on Auburn on Oct. 1.

Here were the best photos from the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Usalt_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxUHn_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1311mG_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uaso7_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgC90_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2IBb_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peTnL_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhXI8_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IIwJ_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OV3m0_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awyNK_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udxce_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6plC_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gK5sb_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svRug_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GS51s_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgrQw_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyha7_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgeBQ_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6sq7_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32o67z_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2WJv_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgQip_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20U7MS_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYRMg_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aj6Ly_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRhkL_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XvtR_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcaIR_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jafgw_0i021sH700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUN4A_0i021sH700

