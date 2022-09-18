ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At Whiskey on Washington, owner David Shanks is looking forward to what the future of downtown nightlife could become, especially along Washington Ave. “I think that the city is heading in the right direction, and I wouldn’t want to put a cap on an opportunity for anyone and how we attract more businesses to come,” said Shanks.

