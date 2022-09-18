Read full article on original website
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Neighbor helps man who says he is WWII veteran and could no longer care for himself
TULSA, Okla. — A man, who said he is a disabled World War II veteran, is getting some help, thanks to his neighbor. Gerald Thurman Smith is at St. John’s hospital after a fall at his apartment complex in midtown Tulsa. “We were inside at his front door...
Veteran shares ongoing battle involving neighbors, city officials
TULSA, Okla. — A 20-year veteran said the City of Tulsa refuses to enforce codes against his neighbors, who allegedly do not keep up with their home. Jerry Dixon has been filing complaints with the City of Tulsa and writing to several mayors, City Council members and his neighbors, who are landlords, since September 11, 2000.
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through MCI training
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through mass casualty incident training with help of Tulsa Tech nursing students
KMOV
Owner and customers react after car smashes into popular South City staple
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lily’s Mexican Restaurant, which sits on the corner of South Kingshighway and Devonshire, had to close after a car crashed into its north wall early Tuesday morning. The restaurant is a staple in South City, serving authentic Mexican cuisine. “We were blessed and lucky...
KMOV
St. Louis REALTORS apologize for redlining
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Leaders with St. Louis REALTORS issued a statement on Monday apologizing for decades of discrimination against the Black community. In their release, the group said numerous “historical events, laws, decisions, and initiatives reflect a history of explicit racial segregation and discrimination. We apologize for all of these actions.”
KMOV
Power issues at Centene Stadium cause another game to be moved
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The power problems continue at St. Louis new Centene Stadium. St. Louis City2, the reserve team for St. Louis City SC, was supposed to host its regular season finale at the new stadium, but it was moved to SIUE Edwardsville. The team was also set to host a playoff game on Sunday, but due to a power issue, that game has also been moved to SIUE.
KMOV
Ritenour High School teacher is Missouri’s Teacher of the Year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ritenour High School held a surprise ceremony to celebrate one of their own on Monday. English teacher Christina Andrade Melly is the 2023 Missouri State Teacher of the Year. She has taught there for the last 11 years, and she herself graduated from Ritenour in 2006. Melly is Ritenour’s second state teacher of the year recipient in the past five years.
Beggs man works to create sustainable food program in Green Country
BEGGS, Okla. — A Beggs man is creating a new sustainable food program in Green Country. He’s using aquaponics and wants more people to get involved in it with a new project called the “Aquaponics Oasis Project.”. Bob Rider is growing vegetables in his greenhouse but they...
KMOV
Proposal to curb St. Louis downtown crime could impact when new bars, venues close
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At Whiskey on Washington, owner David Shanks is looking forward to what the future of downtown nightlife could become, especially along Washington Ave. “I think that the city is heading in the right direction, and I wouldn’t want to put a cap on an opportunity for anyone and how we attract more businesses to come,” said Shanks.
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: Rare opportunity to purchase a 3-acre lakefront estate adjacent to Faust Park in Chesterfield
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This 3-acre lakefront estate in Arrowhead estates is a rare opportunity in Chesterfield. 6 Arrowhead Estates Ct. was built in 1961. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and a tennis court. The home also has a private dock for those who enjoy fishing and boating.
Community Baby Shower Offering Free Help To Pregnant Women In Tulsa
A community baby shower is happening Saturday in Tulsa. The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School. The goal of this event is to offer free help to pregnant women in need. One of the founders of the event said that...
KMOV
Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
KMOV
Single mother says charging hoverboard exploded and now her family’s home is a total loss
JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A melted television, walls covered floor to ceiling in ashes, and an unrecognizable childhood bedroom. “I have a total loss,” Beth Hughes said. Around midnight Monday, Hughes said her family was shaken awake by a loud noise, followed by black smoke, and rising flames. “All...
KMOV
Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues. The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.
Mayor says new dam, lake at Gathering Place on track to open next summer
In a post on his Facebook page, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says construction is on track to complete construction by the summer of 2023 on a new low-water dam and new lake on the Arkansas River at the Gathering Place park. The mayor also provided a computer-generated ‘fly-by’ animation of...
News On 6
Tulsa Housing Authority Awarded $50M Grant For 36th St. North Corridor Redevelopment
The Tulsa Housing Authority is getting $50 million to build more housing along 36th Street North. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and will pay for more than 500 new apartments in Comanche Park. Tulsa is one of five cities selected to receive...
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
KMOV
Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
