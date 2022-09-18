ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis REALTORS apologize for redlining

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Leaders with St. Louis REALTORS issued a statement on Monday apologizing for decades of discrimination against the Black community. In their release, the group said numerous “historical events, laws, decisions, and initiatives reflect a history of explicit racial segregation and discrimination. We apologize for all of these actions.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Power issues at Centene Stadium cause another game to be moved

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The power problems continue at St. Louis new Centene Stadium. St. Louis City2, the reserve team for St. Louis City SC, was supposed to host its regular season finale at the new stadium, but it was moved to SIUE Edwardsville. The team was also set to host a playoff game on Sunday, but due to a power issue, that game has also been moved to SIUE.
KMOV

Ritenour High School teacher is Missouri’s Teacher of the Year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ritenour High School held a surprise ceremony to celebrate one of their own on Monday. English teacher Christina Andrade Melly is the 2023 Missouri State Teacher of the Year. She has taught there for the last 11 years, and she herself graduated from Ritenour in 2006. Melly is Ritenour’s second state teacher of the year recipient in the past five years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues. The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

