State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Crashes, fatalities decrease at roundabouts throughout Pennsylvania: PennDOT | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Free admission to Pennsylvania history September 24
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission will offer free admission to state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Trails of History link museums and historic sites administered by the commission. It’s organized along four theme-based “trails” crossing the state: Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes, and Rural Farm & Village.
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing girl
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen two days ago. State Police say Jazzmine Waldrop was last seen at her grandfather’s house on September 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Milton Hershey sweeps East Pennsboro in cross country meet
It was a nice afternoon for the Milton Hershey cross country program, as the Spartans boys and girls both picked up victories over East Pennsboro on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On the girls’ side, Milton Hershey won 19-38, with the Spartans’...
Dauphin County township residents to pay almost $600 a year for trash | Today in Pa.
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a boy injured during the Little League World Series is now suing Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County. Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police release identity of Pennsylvania man who died in Albemarle County plane crash
A New Holland, Pa., man was the sole occupant of a single-engine plane that crashed in a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road in Albemarle County last week. Virginia State Police identified the pilot, Kevin J. Esh, 30, who died in the crash when the Piper fixed-wing aircraft caught fire.
Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast
Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo
In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
explore venango
Pennsylvania Archery Deer Season Almost Here
HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Pennsylvania
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Power outage resolved at local elementary school
Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water. Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Operator Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Culvert on I-80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer operator fell asleep at the wheel, and his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert on Interstate 80 West in Pine Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred along Interstate 80, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
