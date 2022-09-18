ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Free admission to Pennsylvania history September 24

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission will offer free admission to state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Trails of History link museums and historic sites administered by the commission. It’s organized along four theme-based “trails” crossing the state: Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes, and Rural Farm & Village.
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing girl

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen two days ago. State Police say Jazzmine Waldrop was last seen at her grandfather’s house on September 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Milton Hershey sweeps East Pennsboro in cross country meet

It was a nice afternoon for the Milton Hershey cross country program, as the Spartans boys and girls both picked up victories over East Pennsboro on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On the girls’ side, Milton Hershey won 19-38, with the Spartans’...
Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a boy injured during the Little League World Series is now suing Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County. Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.
Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast

Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo

In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Pennsylvania Archery Deer Season Almost Here

HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
Power outage resolved at local elementary school

Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water. Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the...
