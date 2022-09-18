GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - A fifth victim, a child, was found in the rubble of a Mercer County farmhouse after a fire. The coroner identified four of the five victims as 33-year-old Elizabeth Seltzer and her children, 1-year-old Jordan, 3-year-old Ainsley and 6-year-old Paisley. They're waiting on medical records to identify the other adult.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The fifth victim was found after a coordinated search through the debris. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO