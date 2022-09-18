ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

5th victim found in rubble of Mercer County farmhouse fire

GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - A fifth victim, a child, was found in the rubble of a Mercer County farmhouse after a fire. The coroner identified four of the five victims as 33-year-old Elizabeth Seltzer and her children, 1-year-old Jordan, 3-year-old Ainsley and 6-year-old Paisley. They're waiting on medical records to identify the other adult.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The fifth victim was found after a coordinated search through the debris. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Erie streams to net a combined $400K in grant funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects. The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Continue Work To Breakdown Barriers Of Distrust

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement in Jamestown have been hard at work over the past few years to break down barriers of distrust following the rise in police brutality nationwide. The Jamestown Police Department specifically is striving to break this stigma. “There’s definitely been a lack...
JAMESTOWN, NY
traveltasteandtour.com

Welcome to Warren County, Pennsylvania, where life is simple, pure, real.

An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, there’s a reason Warren County has been selected to host national canoe races multiple times. The Allegheny River, Conewango Creek, and their many tributaries offer grand opportunities for kayaking, boating, fishing, tubing, and just enjoying the scenery. The Kinzua Reservoir created by the historic Kinzua Dam gives the river a “lake feel” surrounded by rolling hills.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Courthouse to Temporarily Close

The Crawford County Courthouse will be closed starting Monday September 26 until October 10 due to lead contaminated paint found during an ongoing ventilation project. The Commissioners have had to move some offices around for the next few weeks. Voter services will be located in the Public Safety building on...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff to Compete in Special Fundraiser

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s own Sheriff Jim Quattrone will be competing in a special fundraiser next month called the Sheriffs’ Showdown. Where the lawman will face off against other Sheriff’s in New York as part of a race at Watkins Glen International.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Warren County

WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Warren County on Sunday. It happened in the 1700 block of Picidillli Hill Rd. in Spring Creek Township just after 2 a.m. The victim – Curtis Higby, 36,...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

5 killed in western Pa. farmhouse fire, officials say

Five people died Friday morning in a fire that spread through a western Pennsylvana, according to state police. According to the Meadville Tribune, police confirmed the fatalities but did not release identifications of the victims. First responders from multiple agencies were called to a fully involved structure fire overnight Friday...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday

SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sudden, Heavy Rain Hits Western Erie County

Monday mornings at Elk Valley Elementary are usually hectic, as parents and buses drop off students for another week of learning. But Monday morning, the school sat empty, with classes delayed because of a power outage. "I've never had a two-hour delay in September," said superintendent Donna Miller. "We think...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man charged in August murder

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Industries of the Future Arrive in Jamestown

The future is coming, and it’s labeled: Built in Western New York. Jamestown—a city deeply grounded in manufacturing—will be Ground Zero for this new industrial boom beginning with Retool ’22 – A Climate Tech Conference for Manufacturers slated for October 17 through 19, 2022 at Jamestown’s Northwest Arena. This opportunity is being brought to Jamestown by Retool WNY, under the banner, “Build it clean. Build it here.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Driver Killed Following Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Warren County. According to Warren-based State Police, the crash happened September 15 at 6:54 a.m. along State Route 948, south of its intersection with Henrys Mill Road, in Sheffield Township, Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, PA

