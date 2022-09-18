Read full article on original website
Man transported after overturning in kayak in Chautauqua County
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man was found unconscious after overturning in a kayak in Maple Springs on Monday, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said. Deputies reported to a report of an overturned kayak at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. They found 73-year-old Paul Maxim of Pataskala, Ohio unconscious. CPR was performed before Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency […]
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie to Study West 18th & Raspberry Street for Removal of Traffic Light
The City of Erie's Traffic Engineering Division is conducting a traffic signal study to consider the removal of the traffic light at West 18th Street & Raspberry Street. The signal will be set to flash on September 22, this is part of the first phase of the study period. The...
erienewsnow.com
Bridge Dedication Ceremony to be Held to Honor Trooper John W. Marin
Pennsylvania State Senator Michelle Brooks will be dedicating a bridge in Crawford County in Memorial of Trooper John W. Marin. Trooper Marin retired in 1994 from Troop E Meadville. Marin dedicated his career to public safety, and joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1968. Marin, or JW as he was...
5th victim found in rubble of Mercer County farmhouse fire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - A fifth victim, a child, was found in the rubble of a Mercer County farmhouse after a fire. The coroner identified four of the five victims as 33-year-old Elizabeth Seltzer and her children, 1-year-old Jordan, 3-year-old Ainsley and 6-year-old Paisley. They're waiting on medical records to identify the other adult.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The fifth victim was found after a coordinated search through the debris. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Erie streams to net a combined $400K in grant funding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects. The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Continue Work To Breakdown Barriers Of Distrust
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement in Jamestown have been hard at work over the past few years to break down barriers of distrust following the rise in police brutality nationwide. The Jamestown Police Department specifically is striving to break this stigma. “There’s definitely been a lack...
traveltasteandtour.com
Welcome to Warren County, Pennsylvania, where life is simple, pure, real.
An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, there’s a reason Warren County has been selected to host national canoe races multiple times. The Allegheny River, Conewango Creek, and their many tributaries offer grand opportunities for kayaking, boating, fishing, tubing, and just enjoying the scenery. The Kinzua Reservoir created by the historic Kinzua Dam gives the river a “lake feel” surrounded by rolling hills.
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Courthouse to Temporarily Close
The Crawford County Courthouse will be closed starting Monday September 26 until October 10 due to lead contaminated paint found during an ongoing ventilation project. The Commissioners have had to move some offices around for the next few weeks. Voter services will be located in the Public Safety building on...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff to Compete in Special Fundraiser
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s own Sheriff Jim Quattrone will be competing in a special fundraiser next month called the Sheriffs’ Showdown. Where the lawman will face off against other Sheriff’s in New York as part of a race at Watkins Glen International.
wnynewsnow.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Warren County on Sunday. It happened in the 1700 block of Picidillli Hill Rd. in Spring Creek Township just after 2 a.m. The victim – Curtis Higby, 36,...
5 killed in western Pa. farmhouse fire, officials say
Five people died Friday morning in a fire that spread through a western Pennsylvana, according to state police. According to the Meadville Tribune, police confirmed the fatalities but did not release identifications of the victims. First responders from multiple agencies were called to a fully involved structure fire overnight Friday...
WFMJ.com
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
erienewsnow.com
Sudden, Heavy Rain Hits Western Erie County
Monday mornings at Elk Valley Elementary are usually hectic, as parents and buses drop off students for another week of learning. But Monday morning, the school sat empty, with classes delayed because of a power outage. "I've never had a two-hour delay in September," said superintendent Donna Miller. "We think...
4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Download the FREE WPXI...
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
jamestowngazette.com
Industries of the Future Arrive in Jamestown
The future is coming, and it’s labeled: Built in Western New York. Jamestown—a city deeply grounded in manufacturing—will be Ground Zero for this new industrial boom beginning with Retool ’22 – A Climate Tech Conference for Manufacturers slated for October 17 through 19, 2022 at Jamestown’s Northwest Arena. This opportunity is being brought to Jamestown by Retool WNY, under the banner, “Build it clean. Build it here.”
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
explore venango
Police Release Update on Investigation of Excavator Stolen from Sugarcreek Borough Property
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released an update on the investigation of the theft of an excavator from a property in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, two white males were seen loading a Komatsu 120 Excavator from a property on Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
explore venango
Driver Killed Following Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Warren County. According to Warren-based State Police, the crash happened September 15 at 6:54 a.m. along State Route 948, south of its intersection with Henrys Mill Road, in Sheffield Township, Warren County.
