ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

USF botches late FG, No. 18 Florida gets 31-28 win in Swamp

By MARK LONG
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbxBU_0i01yvMB00

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Anthony Richardson nearly cost Florida another victory.

He can thank cornerback Tre’Vez Johnson, running back Trevor Etienne and South Florida's late gaffes for getting him off the hook.

Etienne’s 3-yard touchdown run followed Johnson’s fourth-quarter interception and helped the 18th-ranked Gators hold off South Florida 31-28 in the Swamp on Saturday night.

USF's Spencer Shrader missed a 49-yard field goal with 23 seconds left that likely would have sent the game into overtime. Shrader had little chance of making the kick after holder Andrew Beardall dropped the ball while trying to get it set.

“We got a lot of work to do. That's very obvious,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “But credit to our team for sticking together and finding a way to win."

Nonetheless, the back-and-forth game will be remembered mostly for Richardson's miscues and his team's inability to stop the run against a 24 1/2-point underdog that entered the game having lost 19 of 23 under third-year coach Jeff Scott.

“We came here to win the game. We did not get that done," Scott said. “That hurts.”

Richardson was off most of the night for the second straight week. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions. The first one led to seven points for the Bulls. The second one cost his team points. Richardson checked out of a run on a first-and-goal play from the 5 and attempted a back-shoulder throw to Justin Shorter. Cornerback Aarmaris Brown picked it off.

“I have no issue with the decision. It's how he threw it," Napier said. “Simple play, got to be executed better."

Richardson added: "I just didn't give him a chance to make a play on the ball."

It was the second straight game that Richardson did more harm than good for Florida (2-1). He threw two interceptions last week against Kentucky, both of them leading to short field and touchdowns for the Wildcats in a 10-point loss.

Richardson was hoping to rebound against South Florida, which entered the game with one of the worst defenses in college football. Instead, he left some Florida fans questioning whether he's a long-term solution at the all-important position.

Florida looked to be in trouble after Richardson's second pick. They trailed 28-24 and needed help. Johnson delivered, intercepting Gerry Bohanon’s third-down pass on the ensuing possession and giving Florida the ball back with a short field.

Napier turned to Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Trevor Etienne carried the ball four straight times, the last one into the end zone to put Florida back in front.

The Gators still needed a stop to preserve the victory. They got help from the Bulls (1-2), who botched a shotgun snap, lost 14 yards and ended up with a longer field-goal try than expected on their final play.

Montrell Johnson ran for 103 yards and a touchdown to lead Florida. Etienne added 56 yards on the ground. Richardson was the story, though. He looked more like former Florida quarterback Treon Harris than retired NFL star Cam Newton (the guy he's been compared to) as a passer.

Florida doesn't have a TD pass in three games, a skid for a program accustomed to tossing the ball around with success.

“We put the ball in his hands and ask him to do a lot. He's going to make mistakes," Napier said.

Brian Battie led the Bulls with 150 yards rushing and a touchdown. Bohanon chipped in 102 yards and a score on the ground. But his two interceptions were the difference for a team than finished with 286 yards rushing.

“That game showed we can play with anybody," Bohanon said. “We showed it is about us.”

THE TAKEAWAY

South Florida: The Bulls fell to 0-3 against Florida, but this one was considerably closer than the previous two. It could be a sign USF is closing the gap on the Gators, who remain the only Sunshine State team that hasn’t lost to South Florida.

Florida: The Gators failed to score in the third quarter for the third time in as many games this season, an eye-opening trend in Napier’s first season. Florida has been outscored 24-0 by Utah, Kentucky and South Florida in the frame.

UP NEXT

South Florida: Plays at Louisville next Saturday, the Bulls’ first trip there since 2012.

Florida: Plays at Tennessee next Saturday, the Gators’ first road trip of the season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-2021

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket. Paula Azbill, 63, of Lutz, in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to the Florida Lottery, Azbill purchased a winning 500x...
LUTZ, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US

Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Tampa, FL
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough Hispanic Dems to open ‘CASA CRIST’ to boost voter outreach

The group is opening its first statewide voter outreach headquarters. The Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida on Monday is hosting gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at its Grand Opening of Florida’s first statewide Hispanic voter outreach headquarters. The Headquarters is named “CASA CRIST,” after the current U.S. Representative...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Jeff Scott
Person
Cam Newton
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Swamp#College Football#American Football#Gators#Justin
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

UT student killed

A University of Tampa student was shot and killed outside his off-campus home early Saturday morning. He's identified as 19-year-old Carson Senfield, a sophomore from New York.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
850wftl.com

College student fatally shot after getting into wrong car

TAMPA, FL– — A University of Tampa student was fatally shot after accidentally getting into the wrong vehicle. The incident occurred on Saturday morning after the student went out with friends on South Howard Avenue. According to the report, the student got out of his Uber and was...
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy