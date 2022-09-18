U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal. (NCD)

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart.

Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV.

Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal, according to police reports.

Spangler is accused of paying for some items in the self-checkout line but not others.

©2022 Cox Media Group