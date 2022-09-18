ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China values UN relationship despite human rights criticism

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5oNq_0i01yAJO00

As world leaders gather in New York at the annual U.N. General Assembly, rising superpower China is also focusing on another United Nations body that is meeting across the Atlantic Ocean in Geneva .

Chinese diplomats are speaking out and lobbying others at an ongoing session of the Human Rights Council to thwart a possible call for further scrutiny of what it calls its anti-extremism campaign in Xinjiang , following a U.N. report on abuses against Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in the western China border region.

The concurrent meetings, on opposite sides of the Atlantic, illustrate China's divided approach to the United Nations and its growing global influence. Beijing looks to the U.N., where it can count on support from countries it has befriended and in many cases assisted financially, as a counterweight to U.S.-led blocs such as the Group of Seven, which have grown increasingly hostile toward China.

“China sees the U.N. as an important forum that it can use to further its strategic interests and goals, and to reform the global order,” said Helena Legarda from the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.

While holding up the United Nations as a model of multilateralism, China rejects criticism or decisions that the ruling Communist Party sees as counter to its interests. Its diplomats struck back at the report published last month by the U.N. human rights office raising concerns about possible “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang — vowing to suspend cooperation with the office and blasting what it described as a Western plot to undermine China's rise.

China had pushed hard to block the report on Xinjiang, delaying its release for more than a year. In the end, the information did come out — but just minutes before embattled U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet left office.

Like the United States, China feels a certain freedom to ignore U.N. institutions when it wants: The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Human Rights Council in 2018, accusing it of anti-Israel bias. The Biden administration jumped back in this year, and has made a priority of defending Israel in the 47-member-state body.

Also like the United States, China leverages its influence to get its way — effectively stymieing an investigation by the U.N.'s World Health Organization into whether China was the birthplace of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ken Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, said Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to redefine what human rights are, in part by casting economic development as a key criterion. China, Roth said, “more than any government in the past, is trying to undermine the U.N. human rights system” — by pressuring U.N. officials, retaliating against witnesses and trying to bribe governments.

"One of their top priorities right now — maybe after Taiwan — is to avoid condemnation by the Human Rights Council,” Roth said. The self-governing island of Taiwan is claimed by China as its sovereign territory, an issue that the Beijing government is vociferous about internationally.

Shi Yinhong, an international relations expert at Renmin University in China, said advocating for the U.N.’s role in maintaining the international order doesn’t mean that China agrees with every U.N. body, citing the COVID-19 origins study and the recent Xinjiang report.

“When the U.N high commissioner for human rights issues such a report, in the eyes of China, it is the same as all organizations in the world, no matter official or private, that defames China,” Shi said.

But China doesn't want its pique toward the rights office, which falls under U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to spill over to its deepening relationship with other parts of the world body that deal with refugees, climate, the internet, satellites, world hunger, atomic weapons, energy and much more.

China wields power as one of the five veto-holding members of the Security Council, helping it build relationships with the United States and others who needed China's support for past resolutions on Iran and North Korea.

That influence has diminished somewhat with the overall deterioration of U.S.-China ties, Shi said. Subsequently, both China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-backed resolution in May to impose new sanctions on North Korea.

Under Xi, who came to power 10 years ago, China has expanded its U.N. involvement from primarily international development early on to political, peace and security issues, Legarda said.

She noted how China has had its concepts and language worked into U.N. resolutions and used the U.N. system to promote a “Global Development Initiative” proposed by Xi in a video address to last year's General Assembly.

“This is a reflection of China’s more assertive and ambitious foreign policy under Xi,” Legarda said.

China has stepped into a diplomatic void created by a lack of U.S. leadership, said Daniel Warner, a Geneva-based political analyst. Former President Donald Trump shunned many international institutions, Warner said, and successor Joe Biden has been preoccupied with domestic issues.

Chinese hold the top jobs at three of the U.N.’s 18 specialized agencies: the Food and Agricultural Organization, the Industrial Development Organization and the International Telecommunications Union, where the United States has put up a candidate to succeed outgoing chief Houlin Zhao. A Chinese official headed the International Civil Aviation Organization until last year.

For China, it's a matter of prestige as well as influence, Warner said.

“The United States and the Western countries were very much involved in the initial United Nations,” he said. “China doesn’t want to have that kind of leadership. They’re not talking about liberal values, but they want to make sure that their interests are defended in the U.N. system.”

Chinese diplomats spearheaded a joint statement — which it said was backed by 30 countries including Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela — that blasted “disinformation” behind the U.N. report on Xinjiang and the “erroneous conclusions” drawn in it. And China's ambassador in Geneva said Beijing could no longer cooperate with the human rights office — without specifying how.

Sarah Brooks, a China expert at the International Society for Human Rights advocacy group in Geneva, said China could hold up its funding for the office – which lately has come in at $800,000 a year, far less than Western countries that give tens of millions.

Still, Brooks said it would be a “huge blow” if funding from China were to stop, in part because many countries appreciate and support the causes that Beijing helps pay for.

“The optics of it are really damaging,” she said. “You have a country that says, ‘Hi, I want to be responsible, but I’m so thin-skinned ... I’m still going to lash out at the organization that drafted it.’”

___

Keaten reported from Geneva. Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped...
POTUS
The Independent

As Iran’s Raisi rails about human rights at UN, his own shock troops pounce at home

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi yesterday railed against oppression, injustice and human rights violations by the West, even as his own shock troops simultaneously brutalised citizens back home.Mr Raisi was in New York for the 77th gathering of the United Nations General Assembly. He addressed the assembly in a speech in which he condemned abuses by Canada against Indigenous people, by the United States against migrants and by Israel against Palestinians, but ignored his own regime’s violations.“Human rights belong to all but are unfortunately trampled upon by other governments,” he said. “We believe any oppressive action is a threat to world...
WORLD
The Independent

US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023

The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States.The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. The U.S. government will also stop requiring Cubans seeking visas in family preference categories to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews.Additional government personnel will staff the embassy to handle the visa requests. The added personnel are part of the commitment stemming from the resumption of the Cuban Family Reunification Parole program last month. The 2007 program enables U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to apply for their family members in Cuba to come to the U.S. sooner than conventionally allowed.Under accords with Cuba, the U.S. has committed to ensuring the legal migration of at least 20,000 Cubans annually, not including immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Putin news – live: Russia threatens nuclear retaliation, as protests flare in Moscow

Police arrested scores of people at protests held across Russia in response to Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation of troops for the war in Ukraine.The Associated Press saw at least one dozen people arrested within 15 minutes of a protest starting on the streets of Moscow on Wednesday.Demonstrations were launched hours after a speech in which the Russian president ordered as many as 300,000 military reservists to prepare for service in his country’s struggling campaign against its neighbour.Mr Putin also accused the West of considering the use of nuclear weapons against Russia and warned Moscow would “use all the means at...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Houlin Zhao
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

UN General Assembly – live: Biden condemns Kremlin’s ‘overt nuclear threats against Europe’ in speech to UNGA

Joe Biden condemn Russia for making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Mr Biden said Russia was carrying out a “brutal, needless war” against Ukraine as he announced support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion. Mr Biden’s speech comes a day after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists as his forces struggle to regain their footing after a series of Ukrainian victories on the battlefield. Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’

President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says

Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen.The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most well-sourced reporters in Trumpworld. Ms Haberman has remained on the Trump beat since the ex-president left office and set up court in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort.She previously reported that the president was telling supporters at the resort throughout 2021 that he would be “reinstated” as president, while continuing to espouse his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western China#Foreign Policy#Un#U N General Assembly#Another United Nations#Chinese#The Human Rights Council#Uyghurs#Muslim#The United Nations#Communist Party
The Independent

Trump says Ukraine war wouldn’t have happened if he were president and boasts he could end it

Donald Trump has boasted that the war in Ukraine “would not have happened if I were president”. “President Putin of Russia is now threatening the use of Nuclear Weapons, saying ‘It is not a bluff’,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. “The Ukrainian conflict should never have happened, and would not have happened if I were President. But as I have made very clear for quite some time, this could now end up being World War III,” he added. During a phone interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Mr Trump said that he would meet with Vladimir Putin...
POTUS
The Independent

Putin makes nuclear threat to West

In a dramatic escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of military forces in a special address to the nation on Wednesday.Putin said members of the military reserve, some 300,000 people, especially those with experience of active duty, would be called up, a move which comes after Moscow has faced a number of military setbacks seven months after it invaded Ukraine.And in an apparent threat to the West, he warned against “nuclear blackmail”, threatening to respond with the might of his own vast arsenal. He said he was not bluffing over using all...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia and Putin must leave Ukraine and pay ‘proper recompense’, says Truss

Vladimir Putin must leave Ukraine and pay “proper recompense” for his invasion before he can ever return to the international fold, the Prime Minister has said.Liz Truss made the comment ahead of launching an update to the integrated review of defence and foreign policy to counteract the threat of authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China.Ms Truss was also doubling down on her campaign trail commitment to increase defence spending to 3% of UK GDP by the end of the decade.She was using her first foreign trip as Prime Minister to rally United Nations allies in New York to keep...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
The Independent

Shaped by war, Bosnian leader chides UN inaction on Ukraine

Bosnia’s leader decried the failure of the United Nations to prevent the war in Ukraine, saying Wednesday it was a chilling repeat of his country's own brutal conflict three decades ago.Addressing the U.N. General Assembly, Sefik Dzaferovic, the chairman of the three-person presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, criticized the Security Council’s inability to adopt a binding resolution or statement on the war.“The United Nations system was unable to prevent or stop the war in my country ... Unfortunately, that happened again,” Dzaferovic said. The Security Council, he said, "is evidently unable to fulfill its obligations.”The Security Council’s post-World War...
POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump says he’d meet with Vladimir Putin to stop war if he was still president

Donald Trump has said that he would meet with Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine if he was still the US president.During a phone interview with Newsmax on Tuesday (20 September), Mr Trump said: “Well, I’d talk to (Vladimir Putin), I’d meet with him. I mean, there’s no communication with him with Biden, obviously.“There’s not a lot of communication between Biden and these leaders. They’re pretty brutal, and they’re people that you have to know how to deal with and we dealt with them well.”Sign up for our newsletters.
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin makes nuclear threat as he declares ‘partial mobilisation’

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial military mobilisation in Russia and threatened to use nuclear weapons against the West in a major escalation of his war on Ukraine.Mr Putin also warned western leaders that Moscow would use “all the means” at its disposal to “protect” itself, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”In a national address, the president accused western leaders of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Moscow - and said he has “lots of weapons to reply.”He also backed the call for referenda in eastern and southern Ukraine on becoming integral parts of Russia as he blamed the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service

Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower.Military documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request tell a different story.They indicate Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting.Majewski's account...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Defence firms and housebuilders rise amid Russia tensions and stamp duty cuts

The FTSE 100 notched up its first strong performance in more than a week as a mix of Russia’s latest escalation in its war with Ukraine and reports of a stamp duty cut pushed up some of the index’s members.By the end of the day defence manufacturer BAE systems was one of the top performers on the FTSE.It came after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced he would mobilise 300,000 reservists to try to turn around a war which has turned against him in recent weeks.Experts question how much impact the thousands of poorly trained troops will have, and whether Russia...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Navalny says Putin’s mobilisation order will result in ‘massive amount of deaths’

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has accused president Vladimir Putin of trying to “smear hundreds of thousands of people” in a “criminal war” after he ordered a partial mobilisation of Russian reserves.The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny made the remark via a video message recorded from prison, which he had published by his lawyers.He warned Putin’s new martial order would lead to “massive tragedy”.Navalny, who is serving more than a 10 years in prison, said: “This will result in a massive tragedy, in a massive amount of deaths… in order to keep his personal power, Putin went into a neighbouring...
POLITICS
The Independent

Backed into a corner over Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is lashing out with huge repercussions

Last week, important developments pointed to flickering hopes of peace in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Xi Jinping had expressed deep concern about the war, and Narendra Modi publicly criticised the Russian leader over his invasion. China and India, significant economic and military powers, had hitherto avoided condemning Moscow over the conflict and indeed had weakened international sanctions by buying discounted Russian oil. Their change of stance was held up by the West as a highly damaging erosion of support which could drive the Kremlin to accept that a military victory was no longer possible and seek a ceasefire....
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

852K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy