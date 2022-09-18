Read full article on original website
Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings earns 1st collegiate golf victory
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings earned a comfortable victory for his first collegiate win Tuesday at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational. Strobel fired a 6-under 138 at The Golf Club at Red Rock, beating second-place Roger Nakagawa of Mines by nine strokes. MSUB’s...
Missoula man paddleboarding 400 miles on Yellowstone River
MONTANA - A Missoula man is paddleboarding 400 miles on the Yellowstone River, from Gardiner to Terry. Mike Richardson said he loves the water and Montana scenery. "There's such an interesting life to the river," he said. "The solitude is really nice," he added. "The beauty of the silence and...
Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County
The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
Sheriff IDs victim, suspect in deliberate homicide investigation in Park County
UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 10:53 A.M. The Park County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has identified the victim and suspect in relation to the deliberate homicide investigation in Park County. In a Facebook post, PCSO identified the victim as Casey Anderson, 32, and the suspect as Kadin Lewis, 20. Lewis is in...
