Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Missoula man paddleboarding 400 miles on Yellowstone River

MONTANA - A Missoula man is paddleboarding 400 miles on the Yellowstone River, from Gardiner to Terry. Mike Richardson said he loves the water and Montana scenery. "There's such an interesting life to the river," he said. "The solitude is really nice," he added. "The beauty of the silence and...
MISSOULA, MT
Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County

The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
PARK COUNTY, MT

