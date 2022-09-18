ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
“Just A Short-Term Thing”: Day Expects TreVeyon Henderson To Play Against Wisconsin

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during Tuesday’s press conference that running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to play against Wisconsin on Saturday. Henderson exited Ohio State’s win over Toledo following the Buckeyes’ first offensive drive in which he had a seven-yard touchdown run. He exited to the locker room and did not return, and was seen after the game wearing a walking boot on his left leg.
C.J. Stroud Picks Up Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week Honors

One week after his wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. picked up co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors, quarterback C.J. Stroud earned the weekly award himself thanks to his dominant performance during Ohio State’s 77-21 win over Toledo. Stroud exploded for 367 yards and five touchdowns while completing...
Welcome To Week 4: Wisconsin

Ohio State sits at 3-0 on the season following a 77-21 domination of visiting Toledo, and now the Buckeyes will look to move to 4-0 on the year against Wisconsin on Saturday. The primetime kick against the Badgers will open the Big Ten schedule for Ohio State, who is looking to win the conference crown after Michigan won the Big Ten last season.
Media advisory: Former Buckeye football player Harry Miller to speak at 'Faces of Resilience' event

COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State University football player Harry Miller will share his inspiring story of personal resilience as this year's keynote speaker at the 13th annual “Faces of Resilience” fundraising event for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program and Ohio State’s Center for Psychiatry and Resilience.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
