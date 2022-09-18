Nick and Amy Black’s son, August, already had a persistent cough by the time he was two months old. Their pediatrician said the baby is allergic to the mold in the family’s Little Rock apartment. It’s what makes Amy “the most mad” about their living situation at Big Country Chateau, which has had a plethora […] The post Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO