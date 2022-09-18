Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
KATV
3 Central Arkansas Water employees will head to Mississippi to assist in water crisis
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three employees of Central Arkansas Water have received approval to join in on assisting a water treatment plant in Jackson Mississippi in response to the city's current water crisis. The department said after coordinating with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for the past week,...
outdoorsfirst.com
Judsonia’s Baughman Wins Toyota Series Event on Truman Lake
WARSAW, Mo. (Sept. 18, 2022) – Pro Hunter Baughman of Judsonia, Arkansas brought a limit weighing 19 pounds, 1 ounce to the scales Saturday to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Truman Lake. Baughman’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 48-10 earned him the win by a 1-pound, 10-ounce margin over second-place pro Brad Jelinek of Lincoln, Missouri and earned Baughman the top payout of $32,429.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
Whitewater rapids park possibly coming to Russellville
The landscape of the Arkansas riverbank in Russellville could look very different in the near future. A study launched this week will determine if it makes sense to use untapped dam water to create a whitewater rapids attraction.
Arkansas man pleads 'no contest,' faces 42 years for hit-and-run of cyclist
SHERWOOD, Ark. — (Eds. note, the attached video is from December 2019.) An Arkansas man has pleaded "no contest" in the case of a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of John Mundell roughly 3 years ago. Police arrested Cecil Daren Ferrell, the man accused of the deadly collision,...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
KATV
Central Arkansas Re-entry Coalition hosts annual Rights After Wrongs event
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition and the City of Little Rock held their annual Rights After Wrongs event this weekend at Henderson Middle School. With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those...
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Up to 100° today and tomorrow before our first front comes through
It’ll be in the 90s for the rest of the day in Central Arkansas under a sunny sky and no chance of rain. It will eventually climb to 100° in Little Rock this afternoon which will tie the record set in 2005. It will be clear tonight with temperatures only falling to the low 70s overnight.
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
Groundbreaking for Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (September 19, 2022) – Pulaski County and the City of North Little Rock will host a groundbreaking for the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza project on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in Cook’s Landing Park next to the northside of the Big Dam Bridge ramp.
Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleads not guilty after crash
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city director accused of crashing his car then resisting arrest is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him. Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that long-time ward two rep Ken Richardson was arrested following the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.
Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit
Nick and Amy Black’s son, August, already had a persistent cough by the time he was two months old. Their pediatrician said the baby is allergic to the mold in the family’s Little Rock apartment. It’s what makes Amy “the most mad” about their living situation at Big Country Chateau, which has had a plethora […] The post Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KATV
1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
thv11.com
The murder of Conway's Terry Credit | Unsolved
Five days after his 50th birthday, Terry Credit was shot and killed in his own home. Six years after the incident claimed his life, his family still wants answers.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. accused of suspected DWI during public meeting
A so-called community watchdog is accusing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of hiding what he claims is a suspected DWI arrest. The man did so during the public comment section of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
Police: SWAT unit called to Little Rock home with suspect barricaded inside
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department was called to a home Monday evening.
