Pocatello, ID

KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
outdoorsfirst.com

Judsonia’s Baughman Wins Toyota Series Event on Truman Lake

WARSAW, Mo. (Sept. 18, 2022) – Pro Hunter Baughman of Judsonia, Arkansas brought a limit weighing 19 pounds, 1 ounce to the scales Saturday to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Truman Lake. Baughman’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 48-10 earned him the win by a 1-pound, 10-ounce margin over second-place pro Brad Jelinek of Lincoln, Missouri and earned Baughman the top payout of $32,429.
JUDSONIA, AR
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleads not guilty after crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city director accused of crashing his car then resisting arrest is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him. Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that long-time ward two rep Ken Richardson was arrested following the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit

Nick and Amy Black’s son, August, already had a persistent cough by the time he was two months old. Their pediatrician said the baby is allergic to the mold in the family’s Little Rock apartment. It’s what makes Amy “the most mad” about their living situation at Big Country Chateau, which has had a plethora […] The post Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

