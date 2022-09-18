XENIA — Brian McKnight, the new director of secondary education at the Greene County Career Center, brings a plethora of experience to the position. ”I am entering my 25th year as an educator, 15 years as an intervention specialist, and nine years as a lead building administrator,” McKnight said in a letter. “I have served as an administrator in all types of settings, including suburban, rural, and urban settings, which has provided me with invaluable experience in connecting and working with students and staff.”

