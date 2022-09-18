Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Schools address state report cards
MIAMI COUNTY — Report cards for school districts across Ohio were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-22 academic school year. Each district received a number rating for five components on the grade card. The Ohio Department of Education rated each district on:. • Achievement...
miamivalleytoday.com
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA hosts Farm Safety Day
CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East FFA club celebrated Farm Safety Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, driving tractors to school and hosting a special presentation for second graders in recognition of National Farm Safety Week. “We decided to do Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Farm Safety...
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
Xenia Daily Gazette
McKnight brings years of experience to GCCC
XENIA — Brian McKnight, the new director of secondary education at the Greene County Career Center, brings a plethora of experience to the position. ”I am entering my 25th year as an educator, 15 years as an intervention specialist, and nine years as a lead building administrator,” McKnight said in a letter. “I have served as an administrator in all types of settings, including suburban, rural, and urban settings, which has provided me with invaluable experience in connecting and working with students and staff.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County parks honors Gray
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks invites citizens to join them on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. as they honor Susan F. Gray’s many years of passion for the Darke County Park District by re-naming their special display room in her memory. Throughout her life, Susan devoted...
Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health
The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Food drive to benefit Mercer County
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office will accept donations of non-perishable food items, personal care products, cash and more from Oct. 16 - 31.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
miamivalleytoday.com
Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years
TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
Daily Advocate
Versailles Fourth Grader makes a big difference
VERSAILLES — On Aug. 16, Ashlyn Gibson, a fourth grader at Versailles Elementary, took it upon herself to donate every bit of her chore money to a wonderful cause. When Gibson first heard about Safe Haven Baby Boxes she knew she had to help out. This organization helps mothers who no longer want, or cannot care for, their babies.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest held this weekend
PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 23-24 on the parish grounds, Miami Street and South Downing Streets. The 10th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance and children’s activities. Cabbage roll dinners, including cabbage roll, mashed...
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
