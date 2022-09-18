Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Basketball Releases Nonconference Schedule for 2022-23 Season
It took a while, but the Cowboys’ nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season is finally here. Nov. 3– vs. Ouachita Baptist (Exhibition) Nov. 18 — vs. UCF (The Bahamas) Nov. 20 — vs. DePaul or Santa Clara (The Bahamas) Nov. 25 — vs. Tulsa. Nov....
Mike Gundy Tired of Talking Bedlam, Calls Out OU for Gaslighting the Situation
STILLWATER — Mike Gundy knew another round of Bedlam questions was coming, and he took time to prepare. Bedlam, the rivalry between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, had another funeral Tuesday morning when Brett McMurphy reported that the rivalry would end when Oklahoma leaves for the SEC. It’s something Gundy and OSU’s brass have suggested for a while now. But one part of McMurphy’s report that stood out came from OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.
The Rundown: Gundy Discusses Bye Week, Upcoming Game against Baylor
STILLWATER — Not everything Mike Gundy said at his bye week news conference had to do with Bedlam (though that stuff is going to grab a majority of the headlines). Here is a rundown of everything Oklahoma State’s coach said as the Cowboys get two weeks to prep for Baylor.
Five Thoughts on the (Indefinite) Death of Bedlam Football
Monday’s news break of Bedlam football likely being done should come as no surprise. Higher ups have been angling this way since Oklahoma made its intentions of joining the SEC known last summer. But that still doesn’t make the end of a series that has gone on since 1904...
OSU, OU ADs Say Bedlam Series Will End When OU Joins the SEC
The latest casualty of the pursuit of greed conference realignment officially claimed a big victim as Bedlam is set to die when Oklahoma imminently joins the SEC. Both OU’s and OSU’s athletic directors told Brett McMurphy that the series will end with realignment shaking up the Big 12 as we know it. OU is set to leave for the SEC in 2025 (or potentially sooner).
OSU Football Recruiting: Cowboys Offer Pair of JUCO Offensive Linemen
Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has brought a junior college prospect to Stillwater the past two cycles, and he is on the hunt for his next JUCO product. Dickey offered a pair of junior college standouts Monday, one of which is already committed to an SEC program. Isaiah...
Four-Star Forward Justin McBride Sets Commitment Date, Includes Oklahoma State in Top 3
A four-star forward in the 2023 recruiting class is set to pick a program Wednesday, and Oklahoma State is in the running. Justin McBride, a 6-foot-7 hooper out of Plano, Texas, is down to three schools: Oklahoma State, Missouri and Arizona State. Oklahoma State offered McBride in July, and he made it to Stillwater for an official visit the weekend of the Central Michigan football game.
Daily Bullets (Sept. 19): Who Ranked the Pokes Highest and Lowest, What We Learned in Non-Conference Play
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. The Bullet Twins recently turned five, Mrs. Bullets and I took them to their first game at BPS Saturday – eight thumbs up. Scores. Women’s Soccer: Cowgirls 2, Brown 0. Men’s Golf:...
Videos: Gundy, Players Talk Bye Week
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team has an open week this week as the team resets ahead of a Big 12 title rematch against Baylor on Oct. 1. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Mike Gundy, Brennan Presley, Jason Taylor and Preston Wilson met with reporters to discuss how things are going.
NCAA Denies Russell Harrison’s Waiver to Play Final Season at Oklahoma State
UL-Monroe transfer Russell Harrison will not play for the Cowboys this season after the NCAA determined he has exhausted his eligibility. Harrison appealed the NCAA’s ruling, according to sources, but that appeal was denied. He was able to enter the transfer portal, sign with Oklahoma State and report to Stillwater this summer before being ruled ineligible.
