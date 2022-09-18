ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Classic: Mapping out the after-effects of >17% 24h loss

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last two months, Ethereum Classic [ETC] saw a choppy movement as it compressed in the $30-$43 range. After bagging impressive gains in its previous rally, the bears seemed to re-enter the market with the coin losing its $30 baseline support.
Bitcoin [BTC] may be at the tail end of something, but does this warrant caution too

Bitcoin noted some upside over the last 24 hours following a brief recovery back above $20,000. Investors that have kept a close eye on its performance over the last few weeks may have noticed its confinement within a tight range. However, it might be closer to the tail end of this range, and things are about to get more interesting.
Shiba Inu forms a bearish structure; here’s how you can benefit

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu investors have seen the meme coin gain nearly 150% measured from the bottom in mid-May to the top in mid-August. At the time of writing, a chunk...
Ethereum [ETH] traders going long must know these Q3 stats

Cryptocurrency research platform Messari, in a new report, assessed the performance of Ethereum [ETH] in Q3 2022. Titled “State of Ethereum Q3 2022,” Messari found that the blockchain witnessed an uptick in activity on the network in Q3 over the last quarter. However, the network also logged some sectoral declines and suffered a general drop in revenue due to the activities of Layer 2 scaling solutions.
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…

The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
Ethereum’s short-term support checked, what’s next for ETH now

Ethereum [ETH] just concluded its most important week this year. ETH has unsurprisingly delivered a bearish performance after easing off the merge hype. ETH on 18 September was down by roughly 20% after a brief stint above $1,700. Its $1431 press time price (on 18 September) was the result of post-merge sell pressure, as well as the bearish overall market conditions during the week.
Why ETHPoW’s >40% surge post the Merge shouldn’t get miners all elated

ETHPoW, in contrast to its recent development, rallied 44.85% from its value on 19 September. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency went from $0.480 to trade at $6.73 at press time. For its investors, this could be a sigh of relief since the breakdown of servers led to a massive loss...
Ethereum: Is the king of altcoins eyeing Bitcoin’s throne post the Merge

The Merge has finally launched on Ethereum [ETH] and nothing has been the same ever since. What had hoped to be a major bullish event has turned into a short-term beacon of pain for ETH traders. However, the post-Merge crypto market is witnessing a strange trend reversal as Ethereum‘s trading...
ETH outflows over last month stood at $80 million- Decoding details

Weeks leading up to the Ethereum merge were marked by skepticism amongst investors, with many doubtful of the success of the network’s transition into a proof-of-stake mechanism. This led to increased outflows for the leading alt. Following the merge on 15 September, CoinShares, in its latest edition of the...
Why Shiba Inu [SHIB] community should be hopeful for Q4 2022

Shiba Inu holders are finally getting some relief after their token became the latest victim of the crypto slide. One of Shiba Inu’s leading developers, Shytoshi Kusama announced the arrival of important updates to the Shiba ecosystem. According to Kusama, the updates will be “great for Shib (SHIB token),...
Dubai grants Binance the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ license- Here’s why

Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has granted the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, following which it can offer crypto-related services to both retail and institutional investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from now onwards. Binance was issued a provisional...
SOL’s Q4 could be trader-friendly; its reasons might amaze you

Solana [SOL] seems to have been long forgotten recently with other blockchains, such as Ethereum [ETH] and Cardano [ADA] grabbing the headlines. The network has long been scrutinized for its outages over the years. However, Solana developers have been actively trying to fix these issues and create a secure hassle-free...
Dogecoin overtakes Polkadot but will it continue to climb upwards

After securing its place as the second largest POW blockchain, Dogecoin has set its sights on DOT as it managed to win back the tenth place in terms of market capitalization. But the question is- Will the meme coin continue to grow?. Dogecoin had lost its spot as one of...
Cardano [ADA] looks ‘ready’ for Vasil after latest dev updates

Cardano‘s community is easily the most bullish group in the crypto-market right now. According to many, they have good reason to be so as well. The Cardano network is finally set to go ahead with the Vasil hard fork on 22 September, which is still less than a week away. The preparations for the hard fork have been in full swing for months now. Among these preparations is the launch of Transaction Chaining on Cardano.
Everything about Voyager seeking repayment of $200M loan to Alameda

Court filings made by Voyager Digital indicate that the bankrupt crypto lender is seeking to unwind a loan of $200 million that was extended to Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried’s quantitative crypto trading firm. Repayment details. The loan was initiated in September last year against the collateral of $160 million...
Ethereum: Assessing every nook and cranny of PoS network since merge

Described by Glassnode as the “most impressive feats of engineering in the blockchain industry,” the final transition of the Ethereum network from the consensus mechanism of Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) occurred on 15 September. On 15 September at 06:46:46 UTC, the last PoW mined block was produced...
