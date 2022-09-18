ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

5 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBXw1_0i01siU400

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police were called to 40 Highway at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday in regard to a shooting call.

Five adults were injured and taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The Blue Springs Police Department said several people have been arrested, and they continue to investigate. BSPD said there is no risk to the general public.

On Saturday, it was originally reported that four people were injured, and the count was updated to five on Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Pizza Marketplace

Marco's opens location in Missouri

Marco's Pizza has opened a location in Lee's Summit, Missouri, under the helm of franchisees Jered Jerome and Andy Welch. It's their fourth location, and they have a goal of opening 15 more locations in Kansas City, according to a press release. Welch brings 20 years of multi-unit management with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy