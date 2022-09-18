5 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police were called to 40 Highway at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday in regard to a shooting call.

Five adults were injured and taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The Blue Springs Police Department said several people have been arrested, and they continue to investigate. BSPD said there is no risk to the general public.

On Saturday, it was originally reported that four people were injured, and the count was updated to five on Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

