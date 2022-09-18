West Salem grad Anthony Gould has monster game for Oregon State against Montana State

West Salem graduate Anthony Gould had quite a game Saturday night for Oregon State in the Beavers’ 68-28 win against Montana State.

Gould caught five passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a punt 80 yards for another touchdown.

The game was played at Portland’s Providence Park.

Gould, who was in the Class of 2019 at West Salem, entered this season with one career touchdown for the Beavers.

The 5-foot-8 redshirt sophomore has taken on a bigger role this season — he is more prevalent in the wide receiver rotation and is being used a returner.

As a three-star prospect coming out of West Salem, Gould had 24 touchdowns (16 receiving, six rushing, two returns) his senior season with the Titans in 2018.

