Autaugaville football trounces Billingsley and Javaris Jackson gets his signature win

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
AUTAUGAVILLE — On the final play of Autaugaville football's biggest win in nearly a decade, Kenneth Brown ran an interception back 100 yards for a touchdown.

It was essentially a victory cigar for the Eagles; the game having been decided since early in the fourth quarter, but Javaris Jackson was as animated as he had been when the outcome still hung in the balance.

The Eagles' coach paced the sideline, right arm raised toward the press box, shouting at the scoreboard operator demanding Brown's touchdown be put on the board. Never mind the pandemonium; never mind the entire stadium had seen Brown cross the plane. Even the most minuscule delay was unacceptable. Jackson needed the record to show what he and his team had accomplished.

After the scoreboard had finally been updated to read Autaugaville 49, Billingsley 6, the Eagles gathered for a team picture. "Get the scoreboard in it," Jackson directed the photographer.

Jackson's won 22 games in his five seasons at Autaugaville but this was the win he wanted most of all.

Autaugaville and Billingsley first played in 1932 and, with the exception of 2010 and 2011, have met every year since 1948. The Eagles have faced the Bears more than any other opponent; the Bears have only seen two opponents more frequently. The schools are located less than 20 miles apart. It's a classic rivalry for county bragging rights and usually evenly matched — after Friday, the all-time series stands 39-36-3 in Billingsley's favor.

When Jackson arrived at Autaugaville in 2018, he and Marvin Morton, the Bears' coach at the time, decided the rivalry needed a trophy to symbolize it. Thus, the Golden Cleat Trophy was born.

The trophy bears Jackson's name, but he had yet to win it until this season. (The Eagles hadn't beaten Billingsley at all since 2013.) The disappointments have been bitter. In 2020, Autaugaville was forced to forfeit because of COVID-19. Last season, the Eagles entered the game 5-1 but lost 35-13 to a 2-5 Billingsley team. The Bears ended up making the playoffs, while the Eagles spiraled to a three-game losing streak and spent the postseason at home.

"(Jackson's) been talking about this for years for years and years now," senior running back Jamarcus Golson said. "Eight years of frustration."

The Eagles mostly outplayed the Bears in the first half before Billingsley (1-3, 1-2 Region 4-1A) scored on a 70-yard drive in less than a minute. According to senior quarterback/defensive back Jaden Nixon, Jackson's message at the break wasn't to change anything, it was to keep driving. Autaugaville scored on its first two possessions before the deluge came: three pick-sixes in a row, two of them by Nixon. By the nine-minute mark in the fourth quarter, the Eagles' 6-3 halftime deficit had became a 43-6 lead.

"I told Coach the second half, I don't care, I'm finna win this game, we finna win this game," Golson said. "We do what we did for Coach."

The importance for Autaugaville extends beyond the Golden Cleats. The Eagles are now 4-1 and 3-0 in region play headed into their bye week. They've beaten Billingsley and they've also beaten Notasulga, a traditional region contender which Jackson had yet to beat before this fall. They're in the driver's seat for a playoff berth, which would be their first in nine years.

As Jackson's slowly built Autaugaville into the program it is today, he reminded his players of the words written on the trophy he wanted to claim. Consistency. Character. Competitive Drive. Culture of Success.

"I constantly preach this to the kids," Jackson said. "It's all about the will and the want."

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

