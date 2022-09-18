ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
virginiasports.com

Hoos About To Get Reacquainted With Dome

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia Cavaliers haven’t played a football game at Syracuse since 2005, when Al Groh was their head coach, so the team’s current players have little idea what to expect inside the ACC’s only domed stadium. UVA’s new head coach can help them out....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Cruises to 2-0 Win Over American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lifted by goals from substitutes Andy Sullins and Kome Ubogu, Virginia (5-3-0) downed American (2-3-2) by a score of 2-0 on Tuesday night (Sept. 20) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 50’ – Virginia: Andy Sullins (Unassisted) 83’ – Virginia: Kome Ubogu (Unassisted)...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Transfer Portal Helps Hoos Reload

CHARLOTTESVILLE — When Brian O’Connor came to the University of Virginia nearly two decades ago, the phrase “transfer portal” was not part of the lexicon of college athletics. Times change. “Now it’s obviously part of developing a program in any sport,” said O’Connor, who’s heading into...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers to Host American Tuesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (4-3, 1-1 ACC) is set to take on American (2-2-2, 0-1 Patriot League) in non-conference action Tuesday night (Sept. 20) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Tuesday night’s match against American will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
virginiasports.com

Farrell Takes Home a Pair of Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week on Monday (Sept. 19). Additionally, Farrell was one of three kickers to be listed as a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week. Farrell is the first Cavalier to be recognized on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Squash Announces 2022-23 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia squash head coach Mark Allen announced the team’s 2022-23 schedule today, which features nine home dates as well as the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships at the McArthur Squash Center. UVA’s men will play 15 matches with nine of those at home. The men’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy