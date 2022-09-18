Read full article on original website
Hoos About To Get Reacquainted With Dome
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia Cavaliers haven’t played a football game at Syracuse since 2005, when Al Groh was their head coach, so the team’s current players have little idea what to expect inside the ACC’s only domed stadium. UVA’s new head coach can help them out....
Virginia Cruises to 2-0 Win Over American
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lifted by goals from substitutes Andy Sullins and Kome Ubogu, Virginia (5-3-0) downed American (2-3-2) by a score of 2-0 on Tuesday night (Sept. 20) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 50’ – Virginia: Andy Sullins (Unassisted) 83’ – Virginia: Kome Ubogu (Unassisted)...
Transfer Portal Helps Hoos Reload
CHARLOTTESVILLE — When Brian O’Connor came to the University of Virginia nearly two decades ago, the phrase “transfer portal” was not part of the lexicon of college athletics. Times change. “Now it’s obviously part of developing a program in any sport,” said O’Connor, who’s heading into...
Cavaliers to Host American Tuesday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (4-3, 1-1 ACC) is set to take on American (2-2-2, 0-1 Patriot League) in non-conference action Tuesday night (Sept. 20) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Tuesday night’s match against American will be...
Farrell Takes Home a Pair of Weekly Honors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week on Monday (Sept. 19). Additionally, Farrell was one of three kickers to be listed as a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week. Farrell is the first Cavalier to be recognized on...
No. 9 Virginia Rallies For a 3-2 Win against No. 13 Saint Joseph's
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team (4-3, 0-1 ACC) picked up a 3-2 victory against No. 13 Saint Joseph’s (4-3, 1-0 A10) on Sunday (Sept. 18) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers trailed 2-0, but scored three goals in the second half...
Virginia Squash Announces 2022-23 Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia squash head coach Mark Allen announced the team’s 2022-23 schedule today, which features nine home dates as well as the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships at the McArthur Squash Center. UVA’s men will play 15 matches with nine of those at home. The men’s...
