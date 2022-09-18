First things first, the 2021 Ohio State offense was not exactly chopped liver. Given a defense that could play at even 75% of the intensity of the offense, the Buckeyes would have rolled to a spot in the CFP and would have had an excellent shot at the national title. Instead, the Buckeyes went 11-2 and replaced their defensive coordinator. And while early returns on the 2022 Buckeye defense have been positive, could it be that Ohio State is even better on offense? Basically, yeah, could be.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO