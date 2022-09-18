ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: As Buckeyes head into conference play, what are CJ Stroud's Heisman chances?

Ohio State prepares for Big Ten play with a 3-0 mark and a solid candidate — maybe even the favorite — for the Heisman Trophy. Sure, Buckeyes fans care more about the first part of that sentence than the second part. But that’s not to claim that the Heisman doesn’t matter. As the veritable face of a college football season, the award’s significance is not minor.
The Spun

Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
saturdaytradition.com

Taison Chatman, 4-star 2023 guard, announces B1G commitment

Taison Chatman, 2023 combo guard from Minnesota, announced his commitment to Ohio State to 247Sports on Tuesday night. Chatman is the 44th-ranked player and the 11th-ranked combo guard in the 247Sports Composite rankings for 2023. He announced his decision 2 weeks after his visit, the same day as fellow combo guard George Washington III’s decommitment.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
landgrantholyland.com

2024 five-star CB to visit Ohio State

Ohio State is 3-0 after a dominant offensive output this past weekend when the team played host to Toledo. This coming weekend should present the team with a more difficult task as Wisconsin heads to ‘The Shoe Saturday. While most of the headlines this week will focus on this current roster and the Wisconsin game, Ohio State continues to make the recruiting headlines as well.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Could the 2022 OSU offense be even better than the 2021 version? Very possibly.

First things first, the 2021 Ohio State offense was not exactly chopped liver. Given a defense that could play at even 75% of the intensity of the offense, the Buckeyes would have rolled to a spot in the CFP and would have had an excellent shot at the national title. Instead, the Buckeyes went 11-2 and replaced their defensive coordinator. And while early returns on the 2022 Buckeye defense have been positive, could it be that Ohio State is even better on offense? Basically, yeah, could be.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Cleveland.com

Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic One to open three new locations

Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One plans to open three new locations in the region, bringing its total number of physician offices to nine, according to a Sept. 16 report from NBC affiliate WCMH Columbus. The new locations include a new facility in Columbus, a 3,000-square-foot therapy clinic in Canal Winchester, Ohio...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
