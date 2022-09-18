Read full article on original website
Ohio State prepares for Big Ten play with a 3-0 mark and a solid candidate — maybe even the favorite — for the Heisman Trophy. Sure, Buckeyes fans care more about the first part of that sentence than the second part. But that’s not to claim that the Heisman doesn’t matter. As the veritable face of a college football season, the award’s significance is not minor.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz will have a tough competition waiting for him on Saturday. For a B1G Week 4 showdown, the Badgers will be heading to Columbus, Ohio to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes. Mertz is aware of the Ohio State defense and how much of a challenge it...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud built a rapport last season with future first-round targets Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021. This season, he hasn’t missed a beat with several future first-rounders in the making. Stroud remains dominant 3 weeks into the new season. Last week against Toledo might...
Taison Chatman, 2023 combo guard from Minnesota, announced his commitment to Ohio State to 247Sports on Tuesday night. Chatman is the 44th-ranked player and the 11th-ranked combo guard in the 247Sports Composite rankings for 2023. He announced his decision 2 weeks after his visit, the same day as fellow combo guard George Washington III’s decommitment.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen couldn’t believe the stat he was just told Saturday night. The 18-year-old hadn’t researched the history of Wisconsin’s rivalry with Ohio State. So, upon hearing that the Badgers hadn’t beaten the Buckeyes on the road since 2004, Allen was shell-shocked. “I...
Ohio State is 3-0 after a dominant offensive output this past weekend when the team played host to Toledo. This coming weekend should present the team with a more difficult task as Wisconsin heads to ‘The Shoe Saturday. While most of the headlines this week will focus on this current roster and the Wisconsin game, Ohio State continues to make the recruiting headlines as well.
First things first, the 2021 Ohio State offense was not exactly chopped liver. Given a defense that could play at even 75% of the intensity of the offense, the Buckeyes would have rolled to a spot in the CFP and would have had an excellent shot at the national title. Instead, the Buckeyes went 11-2 and replaced their defensive coordinator. And while early returns on the 2022 Buckeye defense have been positive, could it be that Ohio State is even better on offense? Basically, yeah, could be.
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Nine local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll. The ranked teams are Austintown Fitch, Chaney, Canfield, Girard, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Southern.
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One plans to open three new locations in the region, bringing its total number of physician offices to nine, according to a Sept. 16 report from NBC affiliate WCMH Columbus. The new locations include a new facility in Columbus, a 3,000-square-foot therapy clinic in Canal Winchester, Ohio...
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
