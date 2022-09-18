ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
Shoshone News Press

Citizen tip leads to major drug bust

OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
uiargonaut.com

5 Fun Fall Hikes Near Moscow 

September and October are great months to hike in the Palouse as the summer’s heat begins to dissipate and seasons slowly change. Moscow isn’t far from many beautiful sights or scenic backdrops, and there’s quite a few right in our own backyard.  . Wildfire smoke may be...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Pullman boil water advisory lifted after crews repair broken water main

PULLMAN, Wash. - A boil advisory in Pullman has been lifted after a third party testing center found 16 recent water samples passed testing. The advisory was put in place after a water main break on Saturday. The water main was repaired early Sunday morning, but the city left the boil advisory in place out of an abundance of caution.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man

LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.

