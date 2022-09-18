Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14

Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs
Coming off its earliest bye week since the 2012 season, the Eastern Washington football team had plenty of time to process its 56-point loss to Oregon 10 days ago. It’s not a game Seth Carnahan wanted to relive. “It sucked,” the EWU junior offensive tackle said Tuesday. “None of...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
sportsafield.com
A Legend and his Legacy
Relive the golden age of outdoor adventure with a pilgrimage to the Jack O’Connor Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Photo above: Jack O’Connor’s Grand Slam of Wild Sheep (along with a big Dall sheep shot by his wife, Eleanor), is on display at the Jack O’Connor Center.
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho CAFE Project takes another step forward with Land Board approval
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) approved a request from the University of Idaho (UI) to purchase land for its Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE) on Tuesday. In November 2021, 282 acres of Agricultural College endowment land in Caldwell was sold for...
Next Oversized Windmill Load Leaving Lewiston for Canada Tuesday Night
LEWISTON - The next load of oversized windmill blades will depart from the Port of Lewiston Tuesday night, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. The loads will travel north on US95 from Lewiston - ultimately headed to southern Alberta, Canada. The first load carrying oversized windmill blades left the Port of...
As State Average Drops, gas Prices in Lewiston Area Jump 18 Cents in Last Week
LEWISTON - According to AAA on Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped nationally by about 4 cents from a week ago to $3.67 a gallon. In Idaho, the average price dropped about 6 cents over the last week to $4.40 a gallon. But in Lewiston, the average jumped 18 cents over the same time period.
Shoshone News Press
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
uiargonaut.com
5 Fun Fall Hikes Near Moscow
September and October are great months to hike in the Palouse as the summer’s heat begins to dissipate and seasons slowly change. Moscow isn’t far from many beautiful sights or scenic backdrops, and there’s quite a few right in our own backyard. . Wildfire smoke may be...
KHQ Right Now
Pullman boil water advisory lifted after crews repair broken water main
PULLMAN, Wash. - A boil advisory in Pullman has been lifted after a third party testing center found 16 recent water samples passed testing. The advisory was put in place after a water main break on Saturday. The water main was repaired early Sunday morning, but the city left the boil advisory in place out of an abundance of caution.
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
