Tampa, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gators tested by South Florida ahead of third top-25 opponent this season

Expectations dictate everything in sports. Every outcome — especially in the volatile landscape of college football — is judged based on the presumptions made prior to kickoff. Florida entered its affair with the South Florida Bulls as the No. 18 team in the country. The Gators were favored...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida announces 2023 footballs schedule

The Florida Gators announced their 2023 football schedule Tuesday evening. Florida opens its season with a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, to face the Utes for the return leg of a home-and-home series. This is the Gators first trip to Utah and their first west coast trip since traveling to Los Angeles to play against the University of Southern California in 1983.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida’s returning men’s tennis players embrace leadership as season approaches

The Gators men’s tennis team will be without six key players from last year’s team — leaving either from graduation or turning pro. The departing athletes heavily contributed to last season’s 26-3 record. Despite the turnover, Florida still expects to be a top national team in its upcoming season, which starts Sept. 23. The Gators hope to return to the national championship success they had in 2020.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida women’s tennis roster preview

Nine Gators make up the women’s tennis roster heading into the fall season, with some returning to improve upon last season and others looking to establish their name in Gainesville. Senior Carly Briggs — Calhoun, Georgia. Briggs began her Florida career in the summer of 2021 as a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tampa, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville housing project passes first vote despite split commissioner, citizen support

Historic preservation advocates and local residents gathered at Gainesville City Hall last week, divided in opinion over one issue: the future of a parking lot. The Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 Sept. 15 to turn the lot on the corner of Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest 10th Street into a 12-story housing complex and standalone five-story building. The proposal was made by real estate firm CA Ventures.
GAINESVILLE, FL

