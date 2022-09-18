The Gators men’s tennis team will be without six key players from last year’s team — leaving either from graduation or turning pro. The departing athletes heavily contributed to last season’s 26-3 record. Despite the turnover, Florida still expects to be a top national team in its upcoming season, which starts Sept. 23. The Gators hope to return to the national championship success they had in 2020.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO