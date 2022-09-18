Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators tested by South Florida ahead of third top-25 opponent this season
Expectations dictate everything in sports. Every outcome — especially in the volatile landscape of college football — is judged based on the presumptions made prior to kickoff. Florida entered its affair with the South Florida Bulls as the No. 18 team in the country. The Gators were favored...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida announces 2023 footballs schedule
The Florida Gators announced their 2023 football schedule Tuesday evening. Florida opens its season with a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, to face the Utes for the return leg of a home-and-home series. This is the Gators first trip to Utah and their first west coast trip since traveling to Los Angeles to play against the University of Southern California in 1983.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida’s returning men’s tennis players embrace leadership as season approaches
The Gators men’s tennis team will be without six key players from last year’s team — leaving either from graduation or turning pro. The departing athletes heavily contributed to last season’s 26-3 record. Despite the turnover, Florida still expects to be a top national team in its upcoming season, which starts Sept. 23. The Gators hope to return to the national championship success they had in 2020.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida women’s tennis roster preview
Nine Gators make up the women’s tennis roster heading into the fall season, with some returning to improve upon last season and others looking to establish their name in Gainesville. Senior Carly Briggs — Calhoun, Georgia. Briggs began her Florida career in the summer of 2021 as a...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘A river of musical talent’: Matheson exhibit explores Gainesville’s ‘70s music scene
Nearly 50 years since the 1970s, the Matheson History Museum is showcasing Gainesville’s rich musical history from that decade — bringing with it a nostalgic outlook on the music and culture of an iconic concert hall. “Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall,” spotlights the legendary downtown...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville housing project passes first vote despite split commissioner, citizen support
Historic preservation advocates and local residents gathered at Gainesville City Hall last week, divided in opinion over one issue: the future of a parking lot. The Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 Sept. 15 to turn the lot on the corner of Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest 10th Street into a 12-story housing complex and standalone five-story building. The proposal was made by real estate firm CA Ventures.
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Animal Resources and Care hires new director, resumes animal intake
Though the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care hasn’t always been a place where animals find their forever homes, the shelter has its own plans to accomplish that goal. A new AR&C director, Julie Johnson, was confirmed by the Alachua County Commission Sept. 13, and will begin working Sept. 26.
