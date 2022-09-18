ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Quarles says Bucs are ‘our own worst enemy right now’

A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” ETSU coach George Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
National football post

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
CLEMSON, SC
Johnson City Press

ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions

Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight

ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for concerts Wednesday and Thursday for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff. Wednesday’s performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work

BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated to be well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year

KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award, including Loudermilke of the Kingsport City Schools (KCS).
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season

The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s Engineering program earns highly respected ABET accreditation

East Tennessee State University’s College of Business and Technology continues to increase students’ competitive edge to excel in future career opportunities, thanks in part to nine programs that have earned ABET accreditation. The newly released data reveals a significant milestone for the college’s Engineering program following an August...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
Johnson City Press

Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett is to share her experiences with the campus community noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

