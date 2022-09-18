Read full article on original website
WGME
Hurricane Fiona to pass very close to Maine bringing large waves and strong winds
PORTLAND (WGME)--- We have finally cleared out the persistent cloud cover, setting us up for a pleasant Wednesday. More showers and storms look likely with a cold front on Thursday, and then all eyes are on hurricane Fiona as it passes close to Maine to the east. Scroll down for...
newscentermaine.com
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
Maine issues browntail moth advisory amid fall activities
MAINE, USA — With fall set to officially begin on Thursday, seasonal outdoor activities such as apple picking, hiking, corn mazes, and even lawn clean-up are on the rise. The Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services issued an advisory in a news release Tuesday to remind the public to stay cautious of browntail moth hairs amid fall activities.
WGME
More Wet Weather on the Way to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- More beneficial rain is on the way as we head later on into this week. The rest of Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry, with another round of soaking rain arriving by Thursday with a cold front. Wednesday we see clearing skies. We'll likely end the day mostly...
newscentermaine.com
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
WMTW
Maine could feel impacts from Hurricane Fiona
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday morning with 115 mile per hour winds by 2 a.m. It was approaching the Turks and Caicos islands aftercausing serious damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and the National Hurricane Center said the storm would likely keep strengthening into a category 4 storm with winds of 140 miles per hour forecast.
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
mainepublic.org
A tribe is restoring a northern Maine river so that it'll be cooler and more hospitable to salmon
There are eight Maine rivers that are federally recognized as having distinct populations of Atlantic salmon, from the Sheepscot River in the Midcoast, to the Denny's River Down East. But salmon also once spawned further north, in Aroostook County, and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is trying to bring...
27,000 acres of Maine woods purchased for recreation and conservation
BROWNVILLE, Maine — Many from away may think of Maine for its coasts, lighthouses, and lobster, but for many Mainers, the real part of the state can be found inland. A celebration was held in honor of the efforts to preserve the inland part of that state for recreation and conservation. Recently, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) purchased 27,000 acres of land for $18.5 million.
Jay Papermill Announces it Will Close in 2023 Putting 230 Mainers Out of a Job
The paper mill industry in Maine keeps growing smaller and smaller with the announcement by Pixelle Specialty Solutions that they will be closing their Jay paper mill in the first quarter of 2023. Approximately 230 workers will be affected by the closure. The Jay paper mill had an explosion on...
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Seeing the Pink Lady cruise ship in this photo brings me back to a very memorable day from my youth that took place on one of these tour boats in Boothbay Harbor some 50 years ago. Towards the end of a three-hour Kennebec River cruise, I had to use the bathroom that was below deck. Long story short, I accidentally locked myself in the bathroom and couldn’t get out, so they had to stop the boat. The captain had to go outside, open up one of the portholes, and stick his head inside to tell me how to unlock the door. I still remember the cheers of the other passengers as I exited the bathroom. — Steve Yenco, Lisbon Falls, Maine.
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18
Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.
New report outlines financial impact of lower Kennebec River dams
WATERVILLE, Maine — Leaders with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce are hoping to provide regulators and politicians with new information highlighting the economic impact of multiple dams and mills along the Kennebec River. According to a report released by the MMCC, four dams and two mills in the lower-Kennebec...
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
A piece of metal weighing six or seven pounds fell from the sky and landed near a Capitol security officer. The Federal Aviation Administration suspected it came off a plane on an international route but, as of press time, had not found the source. Bar Harbor. The Abbe Museum, Maine’s...
WMTW
Maine Water Assistance program will help keep the water flowing
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep their water service on. The Maine Water Assistance Program will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
wabi.tv
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
