Milwaukee, WI

Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez hit in helmet by errant throw from Brewers catcher Victor Caratini

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
New York Yankees’ Marwin Gonzalez left early on Saturday afternoon after he was hit in the head in the batter's box by a throw from Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini.

Gonzalez had taken a strike in the third inning of their game at American Family Field, and was standing in the box waiting as Caratini went to throw the ball back to pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Caratini’s throw, however, drilled Gonzalez right in his helmet — which sent the helmet to the ground and Gonzalez stumbling back.

The throw was clearly an accident, and both Caratini and the umpire ran after Gonzalez instantly to make sure that he was OK. He was examined for a few minutes before he was eventually taken out of the game.

"He's doing alright," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, . "Took a pretty good shot better than I thought, he had a pretty good mark on his face when I went out there to check on him. Trainers just felt like he needed to get out of there at that point … I don't think it's anything that's going to put him down."

The Brewers scored three runs in the bottom of that third inning after Willy Adames hit a deep shot off Jameson Taillon over the left field wall. Though Josh Donaldson hit a homer of his own in the fourth, Christian Yelich hit an RBI triple in the fifth to seal the 4-1 win on just four hits.

The Brewers have won seven of their last nine games, including two over the Yankees. They’ll close out the three game series with New York on Sunday afternoon.

