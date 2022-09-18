ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Fighters: Who killed Jimmie Jenkins?

A man driving in a car is gunned down in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. Now, his mother makes a plea for someone to come forward to help find his killer.

Crystal Davis-Wise said all her son, Jimmie Jenkins, wanted to do was live his life and raise his sons.

"I just wish I could hear his voice one more time, see his face one more time," she said.

The 34-year-old lost his life on Tuesday, June 7. Davis-Wise said she got the call from her grandson's mother.

"I was dropping food off to my husband at work and she called me and she was screaming hysterical saying, 'Jimmie, they said Jimmie's dead. They said Jimmie is dead.'"

She said Jenkins had borrowed a friend's car to run an errand. At 5:20 p.m., he was around Oxford and Algon avenues in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.

"My son was driving and he stopped at a light and they pulled up next to him and started shooting. I don't know what bullet killed him or whatever but he ran into a fence," Davis-Wise said.

Jenkins died at the hospital. His mother said Jenkins wasn't robbed, his cell phone, wallet and $1,500 were found on him.

She said they do have a vague description of the suspect's car.

"They do know that it's a white Honda CRV," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,00 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I just hope someone comes forth with some information. Um, this is hard, this is hard for me and my family," Davis-Wise said.

Robert Brooks
2d ago

they could have been after the owner of the car it's never good when a love one dies and it not good to use people's car's you don't know what they're doing when you are not around these days so you don't no if they were gunning for him or the owner of the car it's a shame all this nonsense in the world

