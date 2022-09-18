ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Puerto Rican New Yorkers tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

By Tim McNicholas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6KfA_0i01oZmD00

New Yorkers tracking Tropical Storm Fiona's path toward Puerto Rico 01:43

NEW YORK -- Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to make landfall in Puerto Rico as a hurricane on Sunday, and it's spiking anxiety not just there, but also here in New York, home to more than 850,000 Puerto Ricans.

The Mott Haven neighborhood in the Bronx may be 1,600 miles from Puerto Rico, but from the food to the nightlife, it is full of Puerto Rican culture nonetheless.

"I'm from the center of the island," Maria Colon said.

"Whole side of my dad's family," Yvonne Colon said.

But right now, those Puerto Rican New Yorkers are especially happy to be in the Bronx.

READ MORE: Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches

Some of their relatives are bracing for Tropical Storm Fiona, including some who are right in the storm's expected path.

"I just finished speaking to an aunt of mine. She was literally getting everything ready for her house, you know, so they won't get damaged," Yvonne Colon said.

Forecasters say heavy rains could cause not just power outages, but landslides and severe flooding.

The storm already hit several Caribbean islands, and at least one person died in Guadeloupe.

"It's a little worrisome," said Lorenny Martinez, who has been checking in often with her aunt. "The lights are gonna go off and maybe they're not gonna have water for a couple of days. They're hoping it's not like Maria, but I think they're gonna be fine."

Martinez and others still recall the anxiety of not being able to reach their family by phone for two weeks after Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Ricans here are hoping they can get frequent updates from their relatives.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday after devastating Puerto Rico, then lashing the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph on Wednesday morning and it was centered about 675 miles southwest of Bermuda, heading north at 8 mph.It was likely to approach Bermuda late Thursday and then Canada's Atlantic provinces late Friday. The U.S. State Department issued an advisory Tuesday night telling U.S. citizens to "reconsider travel" to Bermuda.The storm has been blamed...
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

NY sending aid to Puerto Rico after Fiona

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it also sparked worries in New York City, which is home to huge populations of people from the islands. Many New Yorkers spent Monday anxiously trying to reach their loved ones, but they simply cannot get through to them. Fiona knocked power […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist

If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you

A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tri-State lawmakers send message to Puerto Rico: help is on the way

NEW YORK -- The road to recovery in Puerto Rico will be a long one. As Hurricane Fiona continues its march, the flooding rain is still very much an issue. As CBS2's Kevin reported Tuesday, here at home there's a unified message: help is on the way. The devastation on the island nation is hard to fully grasp. Five years after Hurricane Maria, it's clear not enough was done to prepare for this storm. "Instead of getting power to the people, instead of making it a resilient grid, a locally-based grid, they're busy fighting with each...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Ricans#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#New Yorkers#Tropical Storm Fiona
CBS New York

Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, governor says

The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday — already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump "historic" levels of rain. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that "the electrical system is currently out of service" for the entire island. The National Hurricane Center said that radar data indicated Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm ET. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

"Big Apple Connect" bringing free internet to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers

NEW YORK - Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers will soon get more access to the internet. Mayor Eric Adams announced the launch of a new program that will provide free Wi-Fi to certain NYCHA residents. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, Daniel Fields has lived in the Langston Hughes Houses for 30+ years. "The service is excellent," he said. He's had internet plans before, but he's a single dad, and money is tight. "And what happened was the price was a little too high. So what happened? I'd have it, I'd lose it," he said. Now he's connected, free of charge. "It's a major help-out for us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
CBS New York

ArtsConnection lets NYC students learn from real life artists

NEW YORK - Arts classes in public schools no longer come as a guarantee. For more than 40 years, one nonprofit, ArtsConnection, has brought artists in to help.This week, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the kids of PS 382X in the Bronx performed a classic fan dance from Mexico, home country of guest teacher, professional dancer Alda Reuter."I had a child who was born here in the United States," Reuter said, "and I wanted to pass my heritage, my traditions to him. So that's how it started, so I see in every kid, my kid."Reuter is one of 130...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Governors of N.Y., N.J. outline climate change initiatives

NEW YORK -- The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions to tackle climate change.Against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC, Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy appeared united in their commitment to the fight, each listing ambitious goals to lower emissions in their respective states."There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Hochul said, adding, "We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it.""We know climate change is not only real,...
POLITICS
PIX11

These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

F-15 fighter jet intercepts small plane in restricted New York City airspace

NEW YORK - An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane entering restricted New York City airspace Wednesday morning while the U.N. General Assembly was in session. It happened at around 11:40 a.m.The fighter jet responded after the small plane didn't respond to communications, according to NORAD. President Joe Biden was speaking at the United Nations Wednesday morning. According to NORAD, the small plane was intercepted about 20 miles east of the city. The NORAD jet escorted the plane out of the area.  It's part of Norad's Operation Noble Eagle, which covers air defense missions in North America. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD probing double shooting in Staten Island apartment building

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building.Early Wednesday morning, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother's son, who showed up in complete disbelief."She didn't deserve to go this way," Geoffrey Mason said.Mason was trying to comprehend why someone would kill his mother -- he identified as 61-year-old Nadine Mason -- in her own home."I don't know who the person was or...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

25,000 Staten Islanders flooded the streets to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 visit. | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Oct. 21, 1957 edition of the Staten Island Advance. While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Staten Island recalls her majesty’s visit to the Island in 1957. Only 300 police officers quelled the crowd of thousands lining the streets of the North Shore to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, visiting alongside their royal party. The royals were greeted with fanfare and officials from all over the city came to greet and escort her from Staten Island into Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy