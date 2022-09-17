ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Zach Evans rolls for 134 yards, 2 TDs in blowout win vs. Georgia Tech

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
If your favorite NFL team is looking for a running back in the early rounds of next year’s draft, Mississippi’s Zach Evans should be on their short list.

A transfer from TCU, Evans is proving to be a huge addition to the Rebels offense, racking up 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Saturday’s blowout win over Georgia Tech.

Evans did most of his damage in the first half, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry as the Rebels built an insurmountable lead and finished with the shutout.

Thanks to his impressive blend of explosiveness and power, Evans should be among the top prospects at his position in the 2023 NFL draft class.

