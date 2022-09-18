Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Westbound I-90 closure in Mercer Island ahead, delays into Seattle expected
If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
Passengers already feeling impact of Metro bus route changes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Metro bus passengers are quickly feeling the effects of route changes that just went into effect. King County Metro has put the ax to 200 bus trips, but they insist that still leaves more than 11,000 trips each weekday. Some riders say the changes mean...
KOMO News
Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
KUOW
'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage
Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
KOMO News
Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
KOMO News
Crews work to repair damages at Fauntleroy dock, permanent repairs to come this winter
SEATTLE, Wash. — Crews were out Monday morning working to repair parts of the Fauntleroy dock damaged by a ferry earlier this summer. The M/V Cathlamet ferry crashed into the dock in July, damaging a group of pilings that serve as a protective hardpoint along the dock. Several cars on the ferry were damaged and the dock was closed for several hours.
KOMO News
Rollover car crash on SB I-5 in north Seattle causing heavy traffic during morning commute
SEATTLE — One driver was taken to the hospital after a two-car, rollover collision on southbound I-5 in Seattle on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle. Seattle fire tweeted at 6:23 a.m. that crews were responding to the incident. About 30 minutes...
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
KOMO News
Tacoma authorizes the removal of two homeless encampments next week
TACOMA, Wash. — The city of Tacoma authorized the removal of a pair of homeless encampments next week. The camps — one at 8th Street and Yakima, the other from 15th to 18th streets and Yakima — have seen a significant increase in emergency service requests, according to a press release from the city of Tacoma.
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
Bolt Creek Fire: Wildfire smoke expected in the Seattle area Tuesday; US 2 still closed
INDEX, Wash. — Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish remains closed as crews remove unsafe trees that were burned in the Bolt Creek Fire. As of Tuesday, a 13-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is closed between Sunset Falls (milepost 36), which is just east of Index-Galena Road, and Fifth Street North in Skykomish (milepost 49).
q13fox.com
Ounces Taproom hosts celebration for West Seattle Bridge reopening
West Seattle - At Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden, hundreds showed up for a West Seattle Bridge reopening celebration on Saturday. Customers enjoyed music, a pop-up market, food vendors and family-friendly fun while toasting the long-awaited reopening. "Very excited for the bridge to reopen," said Martin Williams, a resident of...
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Washington Examiner
Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project
Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
q13fox.com
Sea-Tac Airport calls weekend wait times 'unacceptable;' more staff coming on to help
DES MOINES, Wash. - FOX 13 viewers reported waiting in line for sometimes up to four hours for TSA screenings at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend, and both Sea-Tac and TSA employees called the wait times "unacceptable." Sea-Tac said three factors contributed to the long lines, which included...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
The Suburban Times
Preparing for a Week Without Driving
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Recently, the Disability Mobility Initiative group challenged local leaders to take 7 days off from driving. This initiative helps me as a policy maker to spend a week in the shoes of those in our community that cannot drive themselves. It is truly a change in perspective to learn what it’s like to live in our community without access to a vehicle.
39-Year-Old Man Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Highway 99 at 10:10 p.m on Sunday. According to the investigators, a 39-year-old Edmonds man was on the shoulder near a disabled car that partially blocked the right lane. He was struck by a 29-year-old Lynnwood man heading north at the time.
